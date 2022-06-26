ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, KS

Kansas governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter Joshua Haynes

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANTON, Kansas (KCTV) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen firefighter. Linn County, Kan., volunteer firefighter...

abc17news.com

KSN News

Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 29, in honor of Linn County volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes of Rural District 1 Fire Department, who died while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas. “I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor […]
LINN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Warren cites policy experience, conservatism in run for Kansas AG

Kellie Warren believes her policy experience and conservativism make her the ideal candidate to be the next attorney general in Kansas. Warren, of Leawood, is one of three Republicans who have filed to run for attorney general in Kansas. Warren currently represents District 11 in Johnson County in the Kansas Senate. The other two Republicans are Kris Kobach and Tony Mattivi. Chris Mann is the lone Democrat who has filed for the position.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department sends over $162,000 to Lyon County fire departments

Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

End of watch: California K9 ‘Max’ laid to rest in Kansas

RUSSELL (KSNT) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas. The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health […]
WIBW

25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine people have been charged after dozens of illegally harvested animals, including 25 deer were uncovered in Northwest Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says the investigation led to a total of 140 charges being filed relating to the illegal take of wildlife among the accused. Of those charges, three people received more than four charges each.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas among states where employers struggle least to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be among the states where employers have struggled the least to hire new employees. With the labor force participation rate dipping to one of the lowest in decades, WalletHub.com says it released updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring - and Kansas is not one of them.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

9 charged in Kansas poaching case

PRATT, Kan. (KSNT) — Following a three-year poaching investigation, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has charged nine people. Game wardens with the KDWP were responsible for conducting an investigation spanning multiple counties in Northwest Kansas in connection to numerous poached animals. The KDWP managed both physical and electronic search warrants during the […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

All Kansas Counties Placed on Drought Watch as Heat Wave Creeps Across State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a "drought watch" as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. WIBW TV reports that on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06, which declared updated drought emergencies for all of the state. The Kansas Water Office said the declaration puts all 105 counties in the Sunflower State either on a watch, warning or emergency status. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are forecast to persist or get worse, so I strongly encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions while we work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

California man sentenced to prison for Kansas bankruptcy scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man will spend three years in prison for lying to a Kansas Bankruptcy court claiming that he was owed $630,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Monday, June 27, a California man was sentenced to 36 months - 3 years - in prison after his March conviction for one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Grad student’s moral clarity exposed bigotry in the Kansas Statehouse. There is more to her story.

Never underestimate the power of an individual setting out to change minds. That’s proved by the story of Brenan Riffel, a University of Kansas graduate student who confronted state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, R-Mulvane, over a bill targeting transgender people. Helmer’s bigoted response drew national attention at just the moment the Kansas Legislature was attempting to […] The post Grad student’s moral clarity exposed bigotry in the Kansas Statehouse. There is more to her story. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Olathe couple among the first to file a lawsuit after Amtrak train derailment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe couple has decided to sue Amtrak after Monday's derailment. Passenger cars derailed after Amtrak's Southwest Chief 4 struck a dump truck at a passive railroad crossing. A passive crossing means it did not have flashing lights or automatic gates. Four people died, including the dump truck driver, and 150 others were taken to hospitals with various injuries.
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas continues to report more cases of COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting almost 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week. In new numbers posted on Wednesday, the state was reporting 4,988 new cases with seven new deaths. For the pandemic, Kansas has had a total of 806,934 cases with 8,952 deaths.
KANSAS STATE

