NiSi V7 with True Color NC CPL filter kit review

By Adam Waring
 3 days ago

NiSi has established itself as one of the most-trusted brands in filter systems, with many top-name pros swearing by them – thanks to their True Color optical glass, which promises cast-free images through even the highest-density filters. The backbone of the system is the holder-and-polarizer combo, which has recently been updated to this V7 incarnation.

The NiSi V7 with True Color NC CPL kit includes a three-slot holder for square filters with a recess into which fits an 82mm adaptor ring. It’s secured by pulling out a retaining clip, which is then locked in place with a twist – this is one of the chief design changes over the previous V6 holder, which has a separate retaining clip and locking clamp. This design makes it a little easier to remove and reattach the holder from the 82mm ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnJhO_0gMpfRYK00

The polarizer fits an 82mm ring that clips to the holder. Three step-up rings are provided. (Image credit: Future)

The polarizer itself sits in a recess on the 82mm adaptor; simply align three marks on the polarizer to corresponding marks on the ring and drop it in, then make a small clockwise twist to secure it. This really is an improvement over the V6, where the filter had to be carefully screwed in, which can be a fiddly process. It makes switching the polarizer in and out much faster.

Also in the kit is a selection of 77mm, 72mm and 67mm adaptor rings. Unfortunately NiSi hasn’t solved the problem of making these any easier to attach to a lens: they have to first be painstakingly screwed into the lens filter thread before in turn screwing into the 82mm ring’s thread. But once attached, a snap-on cap clips onto the 82mm ring to save you the trouble of unscrewing the whole lot when stowing your camera back in its bag. Everything comes supplied in a smart protective carry case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeT2C_0gMpfRYK00

(Image credit: Future)

Easy to use

In use, the polarizer is rotated by simply twiddling a small geared wheel on the top or bottom of the 82mm ring, making it easy to precisely dial in the amount of polarization that you need as you look through the viewfinder. The True Color optical glass lives up to its name, and images look cast-free when examined on-screen. The low-profile holder is designed for use with wide-angle lenses, and we found we could use it with lenses as wide as 14mm without vignetting.

It’s worth noting that only the new V7 polarizer fits the V7 holder, so you can’t upgrade just the filter or holder from a previous NiSi kit: you have to buy the whole lot. But the three frontmost slots are fully compatible with NiSi’s existing range of 100mm filters (and, indeed, with 100mm filters from other manufacturers that have a standard 2mm thickness).

As well as this base kit, NiSi offers a number of bundles that include such delights as additional square ND and ND grads, ‘reverse’ ND grads for shooting sunsets, and specialist filters for night photography, so there’s the potential to save some money by buying a bundle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fir2T_0gMpfRYK00

The polarizer is attached by lining up a set of markers then a small clockwise twist. A single pin pulls out to attach or disengage the holder, while a twist locks it in place. There are three slots on the holder for 100mm-wide square and rectangular filters. (Image credit: NiSi)

Verdict

Is it worth upgrading to the V7 if you already have the V6? Probably not; it’s a little easier to swap the polarizer in and out with the new design, but optically the (very good) polarizers are on a par. But for those looking for a square filter system, this is a well-thought-out design with top-quality glass. While this base kit isn’t bad value for money, you’ll get more bang for your buck investing in one of the bundled kits that come with additional square filters.

