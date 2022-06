BEAVER, Oklahoma (KVII) — It's primary election day in Oklahoma. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Republicans are picking two U.S. Senate nominees. A crowd of high-profile GOP contenders is vying to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, including President Donald Trump's former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, who resigned from his Washington post under a cloud of ethics scandals. Other candidates include Rep. Markwayne Mullin; T.W. Shannon, the state legislature's first Black House speaker; and Luke Holland, Inhofe's longtime chief of staff.

