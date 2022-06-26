ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cockroaches that ate Apollo 11's moon dust are up for sale. NASA ain't happy about it

NPR
 3 days ago

Spacesuits, lunar modules - these are some of the items from NASA you expect to appreciate in a museum setting. But the agency is trying to recover a different kind of space memorabilia. The astronauts in the Apollo 11 mission that first landed humans on the moon...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Bizarre Spikes on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover has spotted more weird rock formations on Mars, this time shaped like winding plant stems, according to a recent snapshot posted to the mission’s raw image database. The rover photographed the natural Martian sculptures on May 15, just a week after it found a bizarre...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Satellite Discovers Two Super-Earths Just 33 Light-Years Away

Here's your friendly reminder that our solar system is but a molecule of water in the universe's ocean. NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey, better known as TESS, has spotted a buzzing galactic neighborhood only 33 light-years away from our planet. It has a central star, a couple of planets circling that star, and according to the scientists behind this alternate reality discovery, there are at least two terrestrial, Earth-size worlds in the pack.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA Tools Up To Explain This Decades-Old Moon Dome Mystery

In 2017, almost five decades after the last manned mission to the moon as part of Apollo 17, NASA announced the launch of its Artemis program. The goal of this program was multi-pronged. In the short term, it aimed to reinvigorate the U.S. Space program by resuming manned missions to the moon. In the long run, the Artemis program would enable further exploration of the moon for scientific purposes, thereby forming the basis of establishing a long-term sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

See the crater left by a space junk impact on the moon

Earlier this year, a Chinese rocket booster crashed into the lunar surface in a rare example of a piece of human-made debris colliding with the moon. Now, the site of this crash has been imaged by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, showing the crater created by the impact. The impactor...
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

NASA’s Next Mission Launches the Commercial Era of the Moon

Sometimes the best things in life come in small packages. Look no further than NASA’s upcoming mission to send a microwave-sized satellite to the moon. The agency is set to launch the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE), a 55-pound lunar satellite that could fit comfortably on a bookshelf. What it lacks in size, it’ll more than make up for in its mission to chart out a unique orbit around the moon that’ll one day be home to a lunar outpost for the Artemis program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA completes prelaunch test of its mega moon rocket

NASA has completed what may have been the final ground test of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket before its much-anticipated maiden mission to the moon. It comes after a failed attempt at the same so-called “wet dress rehearsal” in April, when a number of issues caused the test to be called off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA mission aims to study ice and water on the moon's surface

In the fall of 2023, a U.S. rover will land at the south pole of the moon. Its mission: to explore the water ice that scientists know lurks within the lunar shadows, and which they believe could help sustain humans who may one day explore the moon or use it as a launching pad for more distant space exploration.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

China could bring first Mars samples to Earth before NASA

China is aiming to bring the first rock samples from Mars to Earth in 2031, two years before NASA plans to perform the coveted feat. The ambitious Tianwen-3 sample return mission was outlined this week by Sun Zezhou, chief designer of China’s current Mars orbiter and rover mission, SpaceNews reported on Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sciencealert.com

NASA Is on a Mission to Reclaim Lost Moondust. And Some Cockroaches

NASA has requested the safe return of moondust and cockroach samples that were scheduled to be sold in a private auction that ended June 23. Earlier this month, the space agency contacted RR Auction, a Boston-based auction house, to stop the sale of moondust that was collected by astronauts during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Could We Use Mars as a Base for Asteroid Mining?

The earliest mention of asteroid mining might be in a story from 1898 titled “Edison’s Conquest of Mars,” by Garrett Serviss. In that story, Martians attack Earth, killing tens of thousands and destroying New York City. Earth retaliates and sends an armada to Mars. While travelling, the armada comes across an asteroid that the Martians are mining. The asteroid is a rubble pile of gold nuggets.
ASTRONOMY

