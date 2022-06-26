ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four Dead, Dozens Hurt As Stands Collapse In Colombia Bullring

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least four people were killed and another 30 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed during a popular event at which members of the public face off with small bulls, officials said. "There are four people dead at the moment -- two...

