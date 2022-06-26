ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From the archives: the many faces of 'Regional Mexican'

By Vita Dadoo
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Alt.Latino looks to its archive to unearth two conversations about "Regional Mexican," a catch-all term for several music styles emerging from the U.S.-Mexico borderlands,...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

CNN host announces on air she has quit network: ‘I’m tired of being tired’

CNN host Christi Paul announced on air on Sunday that she has quit the network and will be moving to her home state Ohio to take on a new role and spend more time with her family.Paul was the host of CNN’s weekend show New Day Weekend, which she joined in 2014. She has been with the CNN and HLN network for nearly two decades.“I love these people, I love this place, I am so grateful, and I am so tired,” she said to her co-anchor Boris Sanchez on Sunday. “I’m so exhausted. I just could just not be...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Chapo
Upworthy

She was working at McDonald's at 17 and now she's become the first Mexican-born woman in space

Katya Echazarreta's life journey is an extraordinary one. From serving fries at a McDonald's at the age of 17 to support her family to traveling to space at the age of 27, she already has a million stories to tell. Echazarreta is now the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space after being part of a group that was carried to the edge of space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos' "Blue Origin." Echazarreta said it was an experience beyond her dreams. "I've been dreaming about going to space my entire life," she said. Even just the drive to get into the rocket was emotional for all of us. I tried picturing what it would be like and I can assure you nobody can truly imagine it until they experience it. Even now, just thinking back, makes my eyes teary. As soon as I looked down at our planet, I had a single tear running down my face. That tear made me realize how important it is to care for our planet and what we have here."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Styles#Npr#Regional Mexican#Latino
CBS News

Bodies of slain Canadian couple found in Mexican resort city

The bodies of two Canadians were found in an apartment in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen, their throats apparently slit, prosecutors and police announced Monday. A security guard was also injured at the tourist apartment complex, which is located in the center of the city, the state prosecutor's office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Former US Marine gets 16 years in prison as leader of Mexican drug cell

Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr.’s turn from a U.S. Marine to the leader of a Mexican drug trafficking cell can be traced back to the night of Nov. 29, 1994. That’s when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer on a back road in North Carolina and flipped his car off a bridge into water. He was seriously injured, forcing a medical discharge from the Marines and ending his dream of joining a special operations unit. Even more devastating, his two daughters, ages 3 and 4, who were in the backseat, were killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MarketRealist

Celebrities Banned From Countries: Morgan Freeman, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, and More

The list of celebrities banned from countries got much larger in May when Russia permanently banned 963 Americans from entering the country. Among the 963 banned individuals are Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft president Brad Smith, and even Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bodies of murdered priests and tour guide found in Mexico

The bodies of two Catholic priests and a tour guide have been found days after they were shot dead inside a church in northern Mexico, officials say. The three were killed on Monday after a suspected run-in with a wanted drug trafficker in the state of Chihuahua. The priests were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Del Records Execs Arrested for Working With Promoter Tied to Mexican Cartel

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested two música Mexicana record label executives for doing business with a concert promoter with alleged ties to Mexican drug cartels in 2018. Angel Del Villar, CEO of Del Records, and Luis Scalisi, CFO of subsidiary Del Entertainment, were arrested and later released on bail for allegedly conspiring to violate the Kingpin Act, which prohibits Americans from conducting business with foreign narcotics traffickers.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy