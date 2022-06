Love Island fans can look forward to a double helping of the show next year, as two seasons have been announced for 2023. The programme, which is currently airing its eighth season on ITV2, will kick off its next season in January. Originally, Love Island only ever aired between June and August. However, they introduced their first winter season in 2020 – the first edition hosted by Laura Whitmore.For this second winter season, the villa action will be held in South Africa.Then, in summer, the show will return to Majorca for its traditional slot for season 10. As ever,...

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO