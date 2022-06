John McEnroe and Sue Barker have been criticised for showing support to Boris Becker while on air at Wimbledon.Three-time champion Becker was jailed for two-and-a-half years back in April after being found guilty of concealing £2.5million of assets to avoid paying money he owed after his bankruptcy. The six-time grand slam winner has been a regular on the BBC's coverage of the tournament for many years and was present alongside McEnroe and Barker last year.“Boris, we love you. We miss you, man," McEnroe said during Monday's broadcast before Barker added: “We do indeed.”Viewers criticised the pair for their comments...

TENNIS ・ 21 HOURS AGO