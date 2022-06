Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On June 28, we talked with Power Wizard! Summer heat means high summer electricity bills in Houston, but you can protect yourself from a surprise hit on your wallet. Electricity prices have risen from last year, so it may be difficult to match those prices, but that doesn't mean you can't still get the best rates available. For just $14.95 Power Wizard does the leg work for you and searches and compares hundreds of electricity plans from many electricity providers to find the best one for you.

