Glendale, AZ

Boy dead, another in critical condition after being pulled from a Glendale pool

By David Baker, AZFamily Digital News Staff
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say one of the two boys rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in the West Valley has died. The pair were...

www.kold.com

fox10phoenix.com

3 year old found not breathing at north Phoenix apartments, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found not breathing by firefighters at an apartment complex in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the apartments near 5th Street and Hatcher Road just after 11 a.m. on June 28 and found family members administering CPR to a 3-year-old boy who had no pulse and was not breathing.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officials: 1 person displaced following house fire in north Phoenix; investigation underway

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a person and two cats are left without a home, following a house fire eon June 28. The fire happened at a residential neighborhood in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. According to fire officials, crews were called out just before 4:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning in a medium-sized, single-story residence.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot to death in Goodyear neighborhood

The chef from Obon Sushi showed Darrell J. and Suzanne how to make a proper sushi roll. Some employers to help cover travel, other abortion-related costs for Arizonans. Clinics are starting to turn away women who are seeking an abortion. Now, some employers are saying they're stepping up financially to cover out-of-state costs.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Person of interest in custody after man shot to death in Goodyear following family argument

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say they have a person in custody after a man was shot to death at a home in Goodyear early Tuesday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man dead. It’s not clear if he was found inside or outside the home. Investigators say they had responded to a family argument just a few hours before the shooting occurred. Around 8 a.m., police confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody, but have not said who that person is.
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Car falls into sinkhole near 20th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night. The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road. Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix apartment parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead after a shooting in a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say they found him on the ground next to a car after a report of a shooting in the area around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that they heard multiple gunshots and called the police. Phoenix fire officials pronounced the man, identified as 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert, dead at the scene. No suspects have been arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Car gets stuck in central Phoenix sinkhole; causes closure of Missouri Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An apparent water main break caused a sinkhole in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived at the scene after midnight, where it appeared a blue car got stuck after a sinkhole opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, north of Camelback Road. A City of Phoenix spokesperson says the street will be closed between 22nd Street and 24th Street throughout Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

One Person Killed in Violent Wrong-Way Crash | Surprise, AZ

06.26.2022 | 11:45 PM | SURPRISE, AZ – Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on US 60 near milepost 137. Shortly after, the Surprise Fire Department received reports of a two vehicle collision requiring extrication on US 60 eastbound at milepost 137. 1 person was deceased on scene, 1 child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and another person was transported to Abrazo West Hospital, unknown condition. AZDPS is currently investigating.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix dive bar damaged after fire breaks out in fridge

PHOENIX - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a dive bar near 15th Avenue and Camelback, according to Phoenix Fire. Firefighters were called to The Snap Lounge at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after found that a fire that sparked in the bar's fridge area had spread into the attic and roof.
AZFamily

KTAR.com

Phoenix police seek information on death of man found shot on bridge near I-10

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death on a bridge that goes over the I-10 freeway in Phoenix on Thursday. Officers responded to the pedestrian bridge located at 11th Avenue and Moreland Street around 3:30 a.m. and found a man in his late 30’s who had been shot, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Lightning Due to Intense Monsoon Storms Sets Multiple Homes Ablaze in Phoenix

Monsoon storms that entered the Valley on Sunday evening caused issues for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as Monday, June 27, approaches. There have been several tree fires in south Phoenix neighborhoods that are thought to have been started by lightning. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters extinguished...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a homeowner shot and killed two men who were trying to break in on the morning of June 25. Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of stabbing neighbors in Sunnyslope neighborhood arrested, identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a couple after an argument in a Sunnyslope apartment complex Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a stabbing at an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been stabbed several times. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are reportedly still in serious condition as of Sunday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ

