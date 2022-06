PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A top prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office was officially fired for submitting criminal street gang charges against a group of protestors in downtown Phoenix, the office said. MCAO confirmed with Arizona’s Family that April Sponsel was served with her termination letter on Tuesday. Earlier this month, she was told her office wanted to fire her for several job violations. She had time to appeal this month, so it’s unclear if her repeal was rejected or if she ever filed.

