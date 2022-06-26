Hyde Co. fire at near 2,000 acres burned, 20% containment

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Forest Service officials say the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County has consumed nearly 2,000 acres and is 20% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

In a press release to the NC Forest Service website, it states the fire has consumed 1,936 acres as of 3 p.m. “following two days of successful firing operations to push the fire’s edge toward the road.”

Officials said the operations will continue with low visibility expected on Monday for areas where the smoke from the fire has drifted around Eastern North Carolina.

Below is more information from the press release.

As of 3 p.m., June 26, the Ferebee Road Fire is 1,936 acres and 20% contained, up from 12% following two days of successful firing operations to push the fire’s edge toward the road.

Significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning. In the interest of safety, residents and commuters should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes. Overnight, a combination of smoke and fog could lead to low visibility in some areas.

Significant smoke along Highway 264 and Highway 45 corridors between Rose Bay, Pantego and Ponzer may occur. Those needing to commute Monday morning should remain alert and attentive to signage. Road closures may be implemented as needed.

According to the National Weather Service, drivers should keep the following safety tips in mind if travel is necessary in foggy conditions:

Slow down. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others in front of you and behind you. Use your low-beam headlights. Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your high-beam lights. High-beam lights cause glares, making it more difficult to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or change in traffic patterns.

To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.

If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency break, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the taillights are not illuminated so that other drivers don’t mistakenly run into you.

There continue to be no injuries and no structures damaged at this time. Operational resources working the fire include 83 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, North Carolina State Parks, Hyde County Emergency Management, Hyde County Sheriff’s Department and Carolina Ranch.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Ferebee Road Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

