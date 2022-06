The good news is that there’s a very good chance the Yankees will record more offense today than they did yesterday. Saturday saw the worst performance of the season so far, as three Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Yankees for the first time in 19 years. Now today, the Yankees will not only need to bounce back from that, but they also need a win to avoid their first series loss since May.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO