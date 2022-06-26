ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Kangaroos star Tarryn Thomas has savage social media exchange with fan who slammed his performance against Adelaide - as it's revealed he was struggling over death of his grandma

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

North Melbourne coach David Noble has gone to the defence of star player Tarryn Thomas, who was called 'disinterested' during the side's 57-point loss to Adelaide; revealing Thomas was struggling after the death of his grandmother.

Thomas had just one kick and two handballs as the Kangaroos cemented their position at the bottom of the ladder against the 13th-placed Adelaide at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

He took to social media after the game to confront a fan who had commented on an earlier photo: 'You managed 1 handball for the whole first half today, let's see if we can change the future and aim for 2 in the second half!'.

In a since-deleted reply, Thomas said 'still get paid 10x more than you ever will'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExPP0_0gMpG2v900
Thomas cracked back at  fan who criticised his game against Adelaide in a since-deleted exchange on social media

The reply didn't phase the user in the slightest.

'Can't be too surprised you're more worried about how much you get paid rather than being the worst player on the worst team in the comp. Congrats on three dispsals, earned that pay cheque.'

Former Kangaroos great David King was highly critical of Thomas during the third term, at a point where he had only had two touches for the entire game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eoh0_0gMpG2v900
North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein (centre) consoles Tarryn Thomas after the game

'Just looking at Tarryn Thomas, he just doesn't look right to me. He just doesn't look like he's got the ability to explode or release onto the ball,' he said on the Fox Footy broadcast of the game.

'He's just shifting around at the moment … you just wonder what's going through his mind at this stage. He looks a fraction disinterested.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8yC7_0gMpG2v900
Former Kangaroos great David King called Tarryn Thomas 'disinterested' during the game

North Melbourne coach David Noble sprung to his Thomas' defence after the game, explaining there was a little more to the situation than just a poor performance by the talented forward.

'(Tarryn) has had a bereavement in his family this week and has really struggled. His nan passed away,' he said after the match.

'He wanted to play for his nan and I'm sure he's disappointed with the game that he put forward.

'He won't be flying home with us … he'll be going back to support his family,' said Noble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294QFn_0gMpG2v900
David Noble sprung to the defence of Tarryn Thomas post-game

Thomas has struggled for consistency this season, and had only just returned to the side after being dropped for not meeting training standards.

Noble said he didn't hear King's comments, but could understand the criticism.

'There is some circumstances around it but when you get on the field, there's a level I think you need to bring. But he (Thomas) struggled,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVwt2_0gMpG2v900
Thomas attempts to take possession of the ball during the loss to Adelaide

The loss to Adelaide was North Melbourne's 12th in a row this season, and Noble is set to speak this week with long-time AFL club administrator Geoff Walsh; who was recently appointed in a short-term advisory role.

'I feel it'll be a reinforcement of what we're currently doing. But if there's something fresh ... then we're all for getting better,' Noble said.

'None of us like where we're at at the moment.'

It will be tough for the Kangaroos to respond next week - they'll head to Geelong to take on the second-placed Cats on Saturday night.

