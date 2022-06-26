Man Utd targeting FOUR Ajax stars as Ten Hag adds Tagliafico to transfer shortlist ahead of summer overhaul

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly targeting FOUR of Erik Ten Hag's former Ajax stars as they add Nicolas Tagliafico to the shortlist.

The Red Devils are looking to turn their transfer woes around by chasing the 29-year-old Argentine.

Tagliafico is the latest Ajax star targeted by Ten Hag's Man Utd Credit: Getty

Ten Hag won the Eredivisie title with the Amsterdam outfit last season.

And now the Daily Mail report that Man Utd "have interest" in Tagliafico, as well as Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber.

There will be questions over the new boss' confidence in Luke Shaw or Alex Telles at left back, with Tagliafico now a target.

Ex-Independiente star Tagliafico has 40 caps and an Ajax contract running until 2023.

He has played 167 times for the club, scoring 16 goals and picking up 22 assists.

Another target, Antony, was nowhere to be seen as Ajax returned to pre-season training on Friday.

SunSport revealed last week that Old Trafford chiefs flew into Amsterdam to try and complete a £52million deal.

The Brazilian winger is reportedly desperate to seal a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Ten Hag.

But Jurrien Timber has reportedly hinted he will stay at Ajax.

With the World Cup in November, moving to the Premier League would be too much of a shake-up for him "at this time".

The defender is inclined to stay in Amsterdam, where he is assured of playing time.

Lisandro Martinez has been identified as as an alternative for his Ajax team-mate Timber.

The 2021 Copa America winner was set to be reunited with Ten Hag, however Arsenal are also in the hunt.

The Gunners have already had a £25million approach for the centre-back turned down as the Dutch champions hold out on closer to £43m.

United released six first-team players this summer but are yet to confirm a new arrival under Ten Hag.

Club legend Gary Neville moaned that the club has become a "graveyard" for players.

In response to a tweet about Christian Eriksen, who is currently deciding between the Red Devils and Brentford as his next club, Neville wrote: "That’s why Dividends have to stop for a period.

"Every penny has to go back into the club until it becomes attractive again. The club has become a graveyard for players.

"Culturally for owners to take money out of a poorly performing business is demoralising!"