ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

In Gee Chun Secures KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Coming into the final round, it seemed that In Gee Chun was going to cruise to her third Major title, with the 27-year-old breaking the course record with an eight-under-par first round on Thursday. The round also gave her the biggest lead ever held after day one of a Major and a six-shot lead after the second round.

Although she carded a 75 on Saturday, Chun was still three shots clear of Lexi Thompson, Hye-Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim. However, winning a Major is never easy and, after just four holes, the overnight leader found herself one shot back of American, Thompson.

As the front nine wound on, Chun was soon two shots back of the Major winner, as Thompson stood at one-under-par for her first nine. The American, though, doesn't have the best track record when it comes to leading Majors and, unfortunately, the pressure seemed to be getting to her, as she missed a two-foot putt at the 14th.

With her advantage down to one, Thompson recovered beautifully, holing a lengthy birdie putt from off the green to double her lead, something which many thought would kick her on to her first title since 2019.

Those in attendance at Congressional were treated to yet more drama, this time at the par 5 16th where, after two big hits, it seemed that Thompson was going to increase her advantage further. However, she thinned her pitch over the green before ramming her putt some eight-feet by. As she duly missed the return for par, Chun had meticulously played a wedge to six-feet which she calmly rolled in. Yet another two-shot swing had commenced at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeSfa_0gMpC23z00

Thompson's last win came at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two holes remained and nothing could separate Chun and Thompson. That was until the American made yet another three-putt at the 17th to sit one shot back with one to play.

As both found the green at the 72nd hole, Chun laid her lengthy birdie putt to around five-foot, whilst Thompson's birdie putt lacked conviction. That left the South Korean to roll in the winning putt and secure a third Major title with a closing three-over-par round of 75.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Golf World Heartbroken For Lexi Thompson On Sunday

Lexi Thompson had a brutal choke during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday. She led by two strokes with three holes left and let it slip away. Her putting let her down in the final holes as she ended up finishing second to In Gee Chun.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Kim
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Women's PGA Fine Decision

Lexi Thompson had a pretty tough Sunday. The women's golf star lost the Women's PGA Championship in pretty brutal fashion, falling apart in the final round on Sunday afternoon. That wasn't the only tough part of the round, though. Thompson was hit with a fine for slow play following her...
GOLF
Golf.com

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse increase highlights huge gains in women’s golf

It’s been a banner year for women’s golf — especially in terms of financial gains. In November, the LPGA announced that the 2022 season’s 34 tournaments combined will offer $85.7 million in prize money — a new record for the oldest professional women’s sports organization in America. That number included purse increases in nine existing events, highlighted by the season-ending CME Championship’s $5 million increase to $7 million, with $2 million awarded to the champion.
GOLF
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

71
Followers
584
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy