Hot Clicks: Gobert Trade Talks, Draft Night Trade, 1 on 1 with Bryce McGowens + More

In Boston, the Celtics are still feeling sour after coming up short in the NBA Finals. At one point, they were up 2-1 against the Warriors, and now they will forever be stuck with the memory of their enemy raising the Larry O'Brien trophy on their home court. But just...
Coming off a Conference Finals appearance, the Miami Heat have to be feeling pretty good about where they stand. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and a slew of other talented and hard-working vets, the Heat have everything they need (at least, on paper) to run the East for years to come.
Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
Jalen Brunson was always going to get paid the big bucks after some great showings in the playoffs and the question was just exactly how much the money was going to be. The Mavericks reportedly passed up the chance to lock up Brunson to a 4-year $55.6 million deal twice, once before last season and then in January this year, decisions they look to be regretting big time at the moment.
The off-season sniping between players and media members has been at an all-time high this off-season. Draymond Green has been running down analysts and former players like Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins through his podcast regularly. Kevin Durant has been in on the action too and went in on Shaquille O'Neal earlier today.
The Miami Heat reportedly are interested in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder this offseason. The Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman explained that the team could look to add Crowder in a trade if the Heat can’t bring back forward P.J. Tucker. Tucker opted out of his deal with Miami earlier this offseason.
Bradley Beal's career with the Washington Wizards has certainly been long, but it hasn't been full of success. The Wizards have been stuck in mediocrity for years and the only bright thing about the franchise in recent seasons has been the performance of Beal. But there is only so much...
Even when he's off the court, Draymond Green always manages to find someone to beef with. Fresh off a championship victory earlier this month, Draymond is now engaging in a Twitter war with infamous sports broadcaster Skip Bayless, who has gotten caught up in a number of Twitter scandals recently.
Kyrie Irving has been in the news consistently over the past week, as his situation with the Brooklyn Nets seemingly deteriorated and then ended up being resolved when he opted into his $36 million player option. During that time, many personalities have given their opinion on Irving and there has been a lot of criticism going the way of the star point guard.
If you thought that Draymond Green ran his mouth a lot before he won his 4th championship, then get ready to see him take it even a step further after this latest triumph. Green has been keeping receipts from all that was being said about the Warriors this season and he has spent a lot of his time firing back at their doubters.
Comments / 0