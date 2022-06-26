Hot Clicks: Gobert Trade Talks, Draft Night Trade, 1 on 1 with Bryce McGowens + More

Jalen Brunson was always going to get paid the big bucks after some great showings in the playoffs and the question was just exactly how much the money was going to be. The Mavericks reportedly passed up the chance to lock up Brunson to a 4-year $55.6 million deal twice, once before last season and then in January this year, decisions they look to be regretting big time at the moment.

