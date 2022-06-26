ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham ‘agree £10.5m Alphonse Areola transfer after triggering option to buy clause’ following loan from PSG

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WEST HAM UNITED have agreed to sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint Germain.

The Athletic are reporting Areola, 29, will join West Ham after the club activated the option to buy clause agreed in his initial loan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y01jt_0gMp772q00
Areola made some stunning saves in the Europa League this season Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HadUu_0gMp772q00
Areola in training with the French national team Credit: AFP

SunSport reported on Friday the Frenchman was expected to join after The Hammers agreed to sign him permanently for £10.5million, with personal terms also close to being agreed.

The announcement for the deal is expected to take place in the comings days.

He will be joining the club after making 17 appearances while on loan this season, mainly playing in cup competitions as the understudy to Polish veteran Lukasz Fabianski.

Other Premier League sides including Newcastle and newly-promoted Fulham were also interested in his services, but Newcastle ultimately went for Nick Pope following Burnley's relegation.

Areola kept eight clean sheets last season including five in the Europa League as David Moyes guided the team all the way to the semi-finals.

The deal will represent West Ham's second completed transfer of the window after signing Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd for £30million.

However, the spending is set to continue at West Ham as the window progresses with deals for top target Armando Broja and free agent Jesse Lingard said to be in the pipeline.

Broja scored nine goals for Southampton last season while on loan from Chelsea, putting in a number of impressive performances across the season.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

On the other hand, Lingard failed to consolidate the good form he showed following his loan spell with West Ham, as he was rarely picked by any of the three managers at Man United this season.

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis has also been linked with the London Stadium outfit as they look to find someone to compete with Michail Antonio.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Soccer transfer news, rumors: Raphinha negotiates terms with Chelsea, Renato Sanches close to PSG move, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Raphinha and Chelsea are negotiating on personal terms, while the club has already reached an agreement with Leeds United. Renato Sanches is getting closer to Paris Saint Germain, while Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will undergo a medical with Fiorentina next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea braced for Levi Colwill transfer bid from Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to add to youth revolution

SOUTHAMPTON are considering a move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to continue his youth revolution. The Saints have already snapped up two young players this summer in goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu Manchester City and 20-year-old defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who arrived from German club Vfl Bochum. And now...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
David Moyes
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Person
Jesse Lingard
Yardbarker

Serie A club places a hefty price tag on a striker wanted at Juventus

While Juventus are tirelessly working on the additions of some major stars to their squad, Max Allegri also needs a backup striker for Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian will lead the line for the Bianconeri next season, but he’ll require a capable understudy who can take some of the burden off his shoulders.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Fulham#Paris Saint Germain#Athletic#Sunsport#Frenchman#Hammers#Polish#Burnley#Rennes#Chelsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
545K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy