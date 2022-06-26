West Ham ‘agree £10.5m Alphonse Areola transfer after triggering option to buy clause’ following loan from PSG

WEST HAM UNITED have agreed to sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint Germain.

The Athletic are reporting Areola, 29, will join West Ham after the club activated the option to buy clause agreed in his initial loan.

Areola made some stunning saves in the Europa League this season Credit: AFP

Areola in training with the French national team Credit: AFP

SunSport reported on Friday the Frenchman was expected to join after The Hammers agreed to sign him permanently for £10.5million, with personal terms also close to being agreed.

The announcement for the deal is expected to take place in the comings days.

He will be joining the club after making 17 appearances while on loan this season, mainly playing in cup competitions as the understudy to Polish veteran Lukasz Fabianski.

Other Premier League sides including Newcastle and newly-promoted Fulham were also interested in his services, but Newcastle ultimately went for Nick Pope following Burnley's relegation.

Areola kept eight clean sheets last season including five in the Europa League as David Moyes guided the team all the way to the semi-finals.

The deal will represent West Ham's second completed transfer of the window after signing Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd for £30million.

However, the spending is set to continue at West Ham as the window progresses with deals for top target Armando Broja and free agent Jesse Lingard said to be in the pipeline.

Broja scored nine goals for Southampton last season while on loan from Chelsea, putting in a number of impressive performances across the season.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

On the other hand, Lingard failed to consolidate the good form he showed following his loan spell with West Ham, as he was rarely picked by any of the three managers at Man United this season.

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis has also been linked with the London Stadium outfit as they look to find someone to compete with Michail Antonio.