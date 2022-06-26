ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby joy! AFLW star Moana Hope announces the birth of her second child with model wife Isabella Carlstrom: 'We are so in love'

By Mary Mrad
 3 days ago

Former AFLW player Moana Hope has welcomed her second child with her model wife Isabella Carlstrom.

The 34-year-old announced the exciting news to Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of her newborn's tiny feet.

'Oh how wonderful life is now that you are in the world. We are so in love,' she wrote.

AFLW star Moana Hope announced the birth of her second child with model wife Isabella Carlstrom on Sunday

Isabella also shared a sweet photo of herself holding her newborn's hand and wrote: 'Thank you for choosing us. I love you my darling.'

Moana and Isabella's friends congratulated the couple on their new addition.

Radio host Ash London commented: 'You did it Mo!!!!!!! Sooooo happy for you! What a foot!'

'Congratulations Mo and Belle,' Laura Henshaw wrote, while Ash Pollard added: 'Well done Mo! Legend. Quietly cheering you on from here.'

It comes one day after Moanna shared photos of herself in hospital to Instagram and revealed she had gone into labour.

In the photos, she was joined by her first child, daughter Svea, while sitting on an exercise ball with her belly out.

In one image, Svea is shown feeding her mum a banana.

'Svea feeding her mumma to make sure she can get through what's about to come,' Moana captioned it, before adding: 'Go time.'

Moana and Isabella, who tied the knot in 2019, went through IVF to conceive Svea and baby number two using the same donor.

Isabella gave birth to Svea in November 2020 and Moana carried their second child.

