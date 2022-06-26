ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England close in on series whitewash of New Zealand as Jack Leach secures first 10-wicket match of his Test career to bowl New Zealand out for 326... before Joe Root and Ollie Pope edge hosts towards 296 target

By Paul Newman
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Joe Root pulled off one of the most audacious shots in Test history when he reverse ramped Tim Southee for six at Trent Bridge. On Sunday, he did it again as England marched towards what would be the most emphatic and exhilarating of clean-sweeps over New Zealand.

This time it was the even sharper Neil Wagner who suffered at the hands of Root, smiling and exchanging words with him after the ball had sailed into Headingley’s Football Stand. Wagner knew there was nothing he could do to avoid a second stroke of genius from the former England captain in successive Tests.

It was the highlight of another rip-roaring run-chase that sees England needing just another 113 runs with eight wickets in hand today to complete a 3-0 victory over the world Test champions that would be the perfect endorsement of their new, thrilling style of play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YFSC_0gMp5U5U00
Joe Root played an audacious reverse ramp shot on his way to another half-century on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIj20_0gMp5U5U00
Ollie Pope also hit a half-century to put England in position to complete a series whitewash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBpHK_0gMp5U5U00
Earlier, spinner Jack Leach completed the first 10-wicket match haul of his Test career 

At Lord’s England chased 277 for victory, in Nottingham it was 299 and now New Zealand left them 296 to reach their third supposedly daunting target in a row and what would be the seventh highest chase in their history.

And the biggest compliment that can be paid England is that, up to now at least, they are making the daunting look easy. They are taking the jeopardy out of every chase.

Even the early loss of Alex Lees, run out by brilliant work from Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, and Zak Crawley, driving loosely at the part-time spin of Michael Bracewell, did not deter England from galloping towards what should be another triumph today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cymUs_0gMp5U5U00
England's second innings started poorly when Alex Lees was run out at the non-striker's end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h50S6_0gMp5U5U00
Zak Crawley fell cheaply after playing a loose drive that was well caught by Kane Williamson

And if Root hit the shot of this or any other Test day, at a much earlier time in his innings than his Trent Bridge ramp too, then there was the satisfying sight for England of another classy contribution from their new No3 Ollie Pope.

Pope, a century maker in Nottingham, is well on the way towards another one here, standing at 81 overnight alongside Root who, for once, was something of a junior partner in an unbroken stand of 132 scored at more than four and a half runs per over.

And the last 10 overs of the fourth day saw England rattling along at more than six an over. Clearly, it’s the new playing for the close.

New Zealand, punch drunk as the series reaches its climax, could do little to stop them. They may have three top-class seamers in Boult, Southee and Wagner but they did not help themselves here in leaving out specialist spinner Ajaz Patel.

In his place Bracewell has been unable to stem the flow, disappearing for nearly eight an over in the first innings and now at more than six in the second.

Bracewell’s struggles were in contrast to England’s spinner. For the fourth day of this final Test was a triumph, too, for Jack Leach who began it with major question marks over his long-term international future but will end it fully established in this new England side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0LuM_0gMp5U5U00
Michael Bracewell (left) struggled with the ball as Pope and Root built a partnership

And so much of Leach’s first 10-wicket Test haul, completed as New Zealand were dismissed for 326 yesterday, came from the confidence shown in him by a captain in Stokes who has handled the spinner quite brilliantly on his return from a first Test concussion.

Here Leach followed his first innings five-wicket haul with another one, bowling with more drift and dip with the backing of his captain and turning the odd delivery quite sharply on a Headingley pitch starting to assist him.

But it was Matt Potts, who has certainly proved his international credentials in this series, who made the much-needed breakthrough yesterday for England when a pair of familiar foes looked to be taking this final Test away from them. Or at least making it competitive.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell have been near inseparable in this series and now added their fourth hundred partnership to end any England hopes of a four-day victory.

Both were earlier given out but reprieved – Mitchell on 17 when an lbw decision for Leach given by Marais Erasmus was overturned and Blundell on 52 when Potts lbw upheld by Richard Kettleborough was found to be missing leg-stump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dWZK_0gMp5U5U00
Daryl Mitchell made another half-century before he was dismissed for 56 after lunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVdaX_0gMp5U5U00
Tom Blundell made an unbeaten 88 as New Zealand set England 296 to win

But when, four balls after Blundell’s reprieve, Kettleborough raised his finger again with Mitchell on 56, the sixth wicket partnership had finally been broken on 113 and Mitchell had 508 runs in this series at an average of 107. And he only began the first Test because Henry Nicholls was suffering from a calf injury.

The rest of the New Zealand innings belonged to Leach, who was given a helping hand when Bracewell hit him straight to deep mid-wicket two balls after depositing him for six and when keeper Sam Billings, called up late on Saturday as a Covid substitute for Ben Foakes, somehow caught an edge from Neil Wagner between his knees.

No matter. When Leach bowled Trent Boult his 10-wicket haul was complete and the hero of Headingley 2019 in a supporting role with the bat had finally announced himself in a home Test with the ball..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqZbW_0gMp5U5U00
Sam Billings replaced Ben Foakes and caught the ball between his legs to dismiss Neil Wagner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfmcp_0gMp5U5U00
Trent Boult was the last man out for New Zealand as he was clean bowled by Leach

Everything now seems to be falling into place for England under the management of Stokes and Brendon McCullum with one notable exception. Crawley’s failure yesterday came after he had hit Boult for four dreamy fours in one over but then he gave it away again, his driving strength proving a fatal weakness.

Crawley’s dismissal yesterday after being culpable in the running out of Lees came immediately after a break in play caused by an unsavoury punch-up on the Western Terrace. But he could hardly blame it on a lapse in concentration.

England are so keen to back their players that Crawley will almost certainly be given Friday’s one-off Test against India to get things right.

But he will need to deliver at Edgbaston, with Kumar Sangakkara even suggesting on Sky on Sunday that Jos Buttler should now open for England in Test cricket.

Only a month ago it would have sounded a barking mad suggestion. Now, with England trying to be more gung-ho with every game, it suddenly does not sound nearly as fanciful.

For now England are strong favourites to complete a job well done today – and an astonishing turnaround from the dark days of winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tjg9e_0gMp5U5U00
Kumar Sangakkara has suggested that Jos Buttler could replace the struggling Crawley

Comments / 0

