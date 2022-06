FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made 2 arrests in connection to drugs Tuesday evening. According to a release from MCSO, officers received a tip in reference to drug sales at America’s Best Value Inn in Forsyth. Investigators found that there were 2 people from out of state involved– Jonathan Daniel Lopez of Miami, Florida, and Amy Patton of Morristown, Tennessee. Lopez was out on bond after previously being arrested in June of last year by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking methamphetamine.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO