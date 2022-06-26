Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is Renouncing His U.S. Citizenship Due to Roe Overruling

In 2004, Green Day, which is fronted by Billie Joe Armstrong, released its classic album, American Idiot, which decried the Bush-era and much of American politics.

Well, now, Armstrong has taken that sentiment to the next level.

At a recent concert in London, the rocker says he’s renouncing his U.S. citizenship in the wake of the recent SCOTUS overruling of Roe v. Wade.

Saying “Fuck America” the 50-year-old Armstrong is fed up with the decision to overturn federal abortion protections. “There’s too much fucking stupid in the world,” he added.

Armstrong also told the crowd he was going to move to the U.K., which was taken in with big applause by his fans at the London show.

Many in the U.S. likely feel the same way as Armstrong after the ruling overturned the 1973 precedent and upends a woman’s right to choose.

At an earlier show this month, Green Day performed in front of a backdrop that read “Fuck Ted Cruz,” who is a GOP senator from Texas. He also has said Trump was “holding the country hostage.”

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here,” Armstrong said on Friday night (June 24) in London on stage. “There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.”

He added, “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

The following day on Saturday (June 25), Armstrong continued his emotional stance at a show in Huddersfield, England, with concertgoers saying he said, “Fuck the Supreme Court of America” before playing “American Idiot.” He also said of the SCOTUS justices that they are “pricks.”

Many on social media supported his decision, saying they’d help him pack or buy him beers if he was ever to move to the U.K.

And as Armstrong said what he had to say, many over the Atlantic, in America, were protesting, getting pushed by police and teargassed.

Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images