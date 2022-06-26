ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is Renouncing His U.S. Citizenship Due to Roe Overruling

By Jacob Uitti
 2 days ago
In 2004, Green Day, which is fronted by Billie Joe Armstrong, released its classic album, American Idiot, which decried the Bush-era and much of American politics.

Well, now, Armstrong has taken that sentiment to the next level.

At a recent concert in London, the rocker says he’s renouncing his U.S. citizenship in the wake of the recent SCOTUS overruling of Roe v. Wade.

Saying “Fuck America” the 50-year-old Armstrong is fed up with the decision to overturn federal abortion protections. “There’s too much fucking stupid in the world,” he added.

Armstrong also told the crowd he was going to move to the U.K., which was taken in with big applause by his fans at the London show.

Many in the U.S. likely feel the same way as Armstrong after the ruling overturned the 1973 precedent and upends a woman’s right to choose.

At an earlier show this month, Green Day performed in front of a backdrop that read “Fuck Ted Cruz,” who is a GOP senator from Texas. He also has said Trump was “holding the country hostage.”

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here,” Armstrong said on Friday night (June 24) in London on stage. “There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.”

He added, “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

The following day on Saturday (June 25), Armstrong continued his emotional stance at a show in Huddersfield, England, with concertgoers saying he said, “Fuck the Supreme Court of America” before playing “American Idiot.” He also said of the SCOTUS justices that they are “pricks.”

Many on social media supported his decision, saying they’d help him pack or buy him beers if he was ever to move to the U.K.

And as Armstrong said what he had to say, many over the Atlantic, in America, were protesting, getting pushed by police and teargassed.

Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Pearl Jam Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: "People Should Have the Freedom to Choose"

Just two days after Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released the track “Disorders,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to help raise money and awareness for the National Network of Abortion Funds in support of abortion access, the Supreme Court has overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law, Roe v. Wade, abolishing the constitutional right to have an abortion in nearly half of U.S. states.
As Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Netflix, Disney, Comcast and Other Hollywood Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, most major Hollywood companies are informing employees they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions. The decision, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, has sparked companies including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA to communicate with employees about their health care policies.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the Country"Hollywood on the Overturning of Roe v....
QAnon's 'Q' delivers first new messages since 2020

On Friday, amidst the chaos of the news of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, QAnon's 'Q' left the first new series of messages since 2020. The first message — "Shall we play a game once more?" — was left using 'Q's credentials on what Daily Beast refers to as an "anarchic internet community" called 8kun, and was later followed up with "Are you ready to serve your country again?" and then a third reading "Remember your oath."
Pink Has Request of Those Who Support Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Decision

Pink is calling out fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that afforded American's the right to a safe abortion. The Raise Your Glass singer took to Twitter on Saturday, June 25, with a very clear-cut message. “Let’s be clear: if you...
AP war photos: From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond

The girl, naked and screaming, ran directly toward Nick Ut’s camera -- and into history.Her name is Kim Phuc, and the instant the Associated Press photographer captured her image 50 years ago -- on June 8, 1972 -- she became more than a victim of an American napalm strike on a Vietnamese hamlet. She was and is an international symbol of that unpopular war, and of the torment inflicted on innocents in all wars.For nearly a century, the AP has covered war with images. Some won Pulitzer Prizes, like Ut’s napalm girl, like Eddie Adam’s breathtaking photo of the execution...
Janelle Monáe Gives Middle Finger to Supreme Court While Presenting At 2022 BET Awards

Watch: Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak. Janelle Monáe is letting everyone know where she stands when it comes to the Supreme Court. As the Antebellum actress took the stage to present the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards June 26, she took a moment to send a big "f—k you" to the Supreme Court after they voted in a 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.
Kim Kardashian condemns decision to overturn Roe v Wade: 'In America, guns have more rights than women'

Kim Kardashian has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark case that legalised abortion across the country nearly 50 years ago.The 41-year-old billionaire business mogul took to her Instagram Stories to address the ruling on Friday, where she compared the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion to its recent expansion of gun rights. “In America, guns have more rights than women,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram story.The Skims founder then re-posted a series of tweets to her story, which were originally shared by writer and human rights lawyer Derecka Purnell.“If this was about...
Ezra Miller Housing Three Children and Their Mother in Unsafe Conditions at Vermont Farm — Report

Click here to read the full article. As the fate of “The Flash” remains in limbo over Ezra Miller’s publicly erratic behavior, a bombshell new report alleges even more concerning activity involving children from the actor. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Miller is currently housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, aged one to five, at their home in Vermont. The property reportedly doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and is littered with firearms. Multiple sources have expressed concern for the children’s safety, citing incidents of frequent cannabis use and insufficient security around the guns. Miller’s representatives...
We Americans are dancing on the Titanic. Our iceberg is not far away

By now the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade hardly comes as a surprise. We’ve known this was imminent since the leak, a month or so ago, of Justice Alito’s memo. And yet it still delivers a profound shock – in fact, a series of shocks. Stunned, we ask, how could this happen? as if we hadn’t known, for weeks, that it was a more or less done deal.
Chris Evans' Stance on Abortion Gains Mixed Reaction from Fans

America is once again in the midst of a new political development that is sweeping not only the nation but the entire world and it's the overturning of Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. For the uninitiated, the Roe v. Wade decision, established on January 22, 1973, states that the United States Constitution upholds the right of every pregnant woman to have an abortion.
Polio: 'Possible' source of virus could be traced back to single household, says minister

It “might be possible” to trace the source of polio virus detected in London to a single household or street, a health minister has suggested.A national incident has been declared after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found polio in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which serves around four million people in north and east London.While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in samples between February and May.Health minister Lord Kamall...
Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is 'unfathomable'

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
