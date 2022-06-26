ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chris Silverwood reveals he will use notes from disastrous Ashes defeat to plot Test revenge over Australia with Sri Lanka... less than six months after being sacked by England following 'rough' 4-0 winter thrashing

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chris Silverwood plans to use the notes from his 'rough winter' with England as he plots revenge over Australia with Sri Lanka less than six months after the Ashes defeat that led to his sacking.

Silverwood was axed by England after overseeing the disastrous 4-0 defeat by Australia that culminated in a 146-run loss in Hobart — and the 47-year-old says he will use 'various things' from that experience to help the side he took charge of in April.

Speaking ahead of the first of two Tests against Australia in Galle on Wednesday, Silverwood said: 'I keep notes on everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FD3KF_0gMp2UC700
Chris Silverwood (right) had little to smile about he led England against Australia in the Ashes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaU52_0gMp2UC700
England watched on as Australia celebrated cantering to a 4-0 series win in Hobart in January

'I'm an avid scribbler, so I've got my notes on the Australian batsmen from the Ashes.

'I'm not going to go too much into the Ashes… but whatever knowledge I can bring from there and try to give to our guys, I will.'

Sri Lanka secured three consecutive wins to earn a 3-2 ODI series victory over visitors Australia earlier this month.

Silverwood admitted: 'I had a rough winter over in Australia. They're a very difficult team to beat in their own backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBX6c_0gMp2UC700
The former international has been encouraged by the performances of his new side, Sri Lanka

'So winning here was very satisfying, but more satisfying for me was the progress of the team that has made their way through this journey so far.

'Just to see the tactics coming together, to see guys out in the middle scoring runs, to see how we've chased totals down.

'One of the most exciting things is we're still nowhere near the potential we have in that team, yet we are still pushing the one of the best teams in the world. That's very exciting and we've more to come.'

'We put the processes there that mean we can beat anybody in front of us. It's all about putting the processes and tactics in place, making sure that the players are in as good a position as possible to win the games that we need to win.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwBaG_0gMp2UC700
Sri Lanka face Australia in Galle on Wednesday and Silverwood feels their potential is evident 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mystery as American jet ski world champion dubbed 'Eric the Eagle' is found floating dead in the water near his undamaged Kawasaki off the coast of Guadeloupe after 'disappearing' during a race weeks before second daughter's birth

Mystery is surrounding the death of an American jet ski world champion dubbed 'Eric the Eagle', who was found floating in the water near his undamaged Kawasaki after 'disappearing' during a race. Eric Francis, 36, from West Palm Beach, Florida, was found dead off the coast of Guadeloupe during a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Top Aussie model once named the 'third most handsome man alive' breaks his silence over his shocking Chemist Warehouse scam - but is he sorry?

A fashion model dubbed South Sudan's third most handsome man alive has broken his silence after admitting to stealing credit card information to go on spending sprees at Chemist Warehouse stores across Sydney. Anei Dut, 27, who has strutted the catwalk for some of the globe's hottest designers including Camilla...
WORLD
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: It's a no-brainer for this transformed England to recall Jos Buttler as Test opener... Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum should turn to the most gifted white-ball batter in their history if Zak Crawley fails again

It sounded ludicrous at first. Jos Buttler to return to the England Test side and open the batting? Did they not try that with Jason Roy not too long ago and see it rebound in their faces?. But it did not take long for a suggestion — that would have...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Thrashing#Test#Hobart#Australian
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Incredible pictures show heavily protected 50-year-old elephant with giant tusks each weighing 100lb covering itself with dust to cool off in the sun in Kenya

An enormous 50-year-old elephant was pictured enjoying its twilight years as he peacefully roamed around the African wilderness, while a Maasai Warrior was also seen keeping the gentle giant under continuous supervision to deter poachers from his 100lbs tusks. The ageing elephant was photographed dusting himself off to cool down...
ANIMALS
BBC

Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu loses to Caroline Garcia at All England Club

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon is over after she was outplayed by France's Caroline Garcia in a second-round match that left Centre Court deflated. The 19-year-old Briton was beaten 6-3 6-3...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'It's really not fair': Harmony Tan's doubles partner Tami Korpatsch launches scathing attack on the French star after she pulled out of their match following three-hour epic to beat Serena Williams - and says she is 'very angry and disappointed'

Tami Korpatsch has blasted her doubles partner Harmony Tan for pulling out of their match - a day after Tan beat Serena Williams in a three-hour epic. French star Tan, 24, defeated American tennis icon Williams 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Tuesday - before saying she was unable to play her doubles game with Korpatsch against Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok on Wednesday.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid look to make fresh bid for Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian having already fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte after just one season

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to offload Emerson Royal, with Atletico Madrid in the hunt to land the right-back. Emerson joined Spurs for £25m from Barcelona last summer as one of Nuno Espirito Santo's summer purchases but despite appearing 44 times across all competitions last season struggled to impress in his first season in north London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

World Cup-winning England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan officially announces his international retirement after a trailblazing seven-year stint - with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler poised to take over

Eoin Morgan's England era is over after the World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The veteran white-ball skipper led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup with a hugely dramatic triumph in the final against New Zealand at Lord's, and guided the country to No 1 in the one-day and T20 world rankings.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Lucy Bronze to miss England Women's final friendly before the start of Euro 2022 after 'feeling unwell' upon arrival in Switzerland as boss Sarina Wiegman sweats on her fitness for Austria clash... but defender tested negative for Covid-19

Lucy Bronze will miss England’s final warm-up game for Euro 2022 after ‘feeling unwell’ on arrival in Switzerland. The defender has tested negative for Covid-19 but will continue to be monitored by medical staff. She will travel back to the UK today as a precautionary measure. It...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Thanks for taking me in as one of your own': Wayne Rooney breaks silence after Derby resignation as he urges fans to show the next manager the same 'loyalty' and 'support'

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence after announcing he would be resigning from his post as manager of Derby County last week. Rooney, who resigned last week hours after it was announced that Clowes Developments had been successful in purchasing Pride Park, spent 18 months in charge of the club having initially arrived as a player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The FA sanction a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of England's diversity consultant Edleen John after bullying allegations... with all options on the table after more claims were lodged

The Football Association have sanctioned a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the England team's diversity consultant Edleen John amid bullying allegations first revealed by Sportsmail. We can also disclose that at least three more FA employees have made claims against John, the governing body's director of international relations,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

446K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy