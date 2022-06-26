ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve McClaren is just the man to help coach Manchester United's 'ill-disciplined' stars, insists ex-Boro winger Stewart Downing - who claims Red Devils 'need coaching' after another underwhelming season under Ralph Rangnick

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Stewart Downing has backed his former boss Steve McClaren to have a big impact on Man United's 'ill-disciplined' side next season.

The former England boss is now back at Old Trafford as the No 2 to new manager Erik ten Hag, having been part of Manchester United's treble winning success as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant in 1999.

And Downing, who knows McClaren well from their time with England and Middlesbrough, has backed his former coach to turn things around at United after their dismal campaign last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Fhyv_0gMp16NN00
Steve McClaren (right) will return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag's assistant manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfsSV_0gMp16NN00
Stewart Downing has backed his former coach to help United's 'ill-disciplined' stars

Speaking ahead of the 360 Sports TV Masters Cup, Downing said: 'The one thing I will say about McClaren is that he's a very good on-field coach, and I think that team does need coaching a little bit.

'When I watch United they're so ill-disciplined, and [McClaren] is really good at organising the team and getting them how he wants them to play, and I'm sure he and Ten Hag have got the same sort of ideas.'

Manchester United struggled last season first under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then under interim boss Ralf Rangnick before appointing ten Hag and McClaren for the 2022/23 season.

The Red Devils had a season to forget last year as they recorded their worst ever Premier League campaign - with 16 wins, 57 goals scored and just 58 points collected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMqoz_0gMp16NN00
Manchester United had a season to forget last year as they finished sixth in the Premier League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXMKu_0gMp16NN00
Stewart Downing was part of the Boro team that lost 4-0 to Sevilla in the 2006 UEFA Cup Final 

Downing spent eight seasons with Middlesbrough with McClaren being coach for five of them. He claims that the United assistant overachieved with Boro and expects to see similar things this year.

'We were a very well organised as a team. McClaren overachieved with us, instilled a winning attitude, we got to the UEFA Cup final and beat some amazing teams just by pure hard work and being very well drilled.'

The impact that McClaren could have has already been illustrated after he blasted players who fail to contribute to a positive energy at a football club recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocCje_0gMp16NN00
Steve McClaren has given out the blueprint on how he hopes to get Manchester United firing

'These are the things that we need to do, things like we all need to connect with each other.' McClaren explained to his son on their McClaren Performance podcast.

'Games are won Monday to Friday, if you get Monday to Friday right, games are won on Saturday. Each and everyone has to bring energy.

'A lot of people now, body language arms up in the air, you've got to react to get that ball back, win that ball back, whatever situation, react quick don't think about it.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool and Juventus 'are in talks over shock swap deal for Naby Keita and Adrien Rabiot' with Jurgen Klopp looking to continue summer transition of his squad

Liverpool and Juventus are reported to be considering a swap deal which would see Adrien Rabiot and Naby Keita change sides. French central midfielder Rabiot won the Serie A title with the Italian giants in 2019 and 2020 but they failed to win any trophies last season for the first time in a decade.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid look to make fresh bid for Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian having already fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte after just one season

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to offload Emerson Royal, with Atletico Madrid in the hunt to land the right-back. Emerson joined Spurs for £25m from Barcelona last summer as one of Nuno Espirito Santo's summer purchases but despite appearing 44 times across all competitions last season struggled to impress in his first season in north London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Thanks for taking me in as one of your own': Wayne Rooney breaks silence after Derby resignation as he urges fans to show the next manager the same 'loyalty' and 'support'

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence after announcing he would be resigning from his post as manager of Derby County last week. Rooney, who resigned last week hours after it was announced that Clowes Developments had been successful in purchasing Pride Park, spent 18 months in charge of the club having initially arrived as a player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Steve Mcclaren
Person
Stewart Downing
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Old Trafford#The Red Devils
Daily Mail

Liverpool REJECT Nottingham Forest's offer for Neco Williams as the Reds hold out for £15m after full-back's impressive loan spell at Fulham

Liverpool have turned down Nottingham Forest's opening offer for Neco Williams as they are holding out for the £15million price tag they recently attached to him. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, and delivered a number of impressive performances to help the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer Ben Woodburn is training with Preston North End in an attempt to get his career back on track after being released by Jurgen Klopp this summer

Former Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is training with Preston North End in a bid to secure his future after being released by Jurgen Klopp. Woodburn, 22, has agreed to a two-week trial with the Championship club in order to maintain his fitness and try and impress manager Ryan Lowe. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Two Milan clubs ready to battle Juventus for Premier League winger

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are now claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, who Juventus are also keen on. The Old Lady are in need of attacking options after the departures of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernadeschi this summer, and Ziyech is one who could well be a big boost to our front line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves star Joao Moutinho could be set for shock Molineux EXIT after talks over a new 12-month contract stall... with the experienced Portuguese midfielder wanting two years instead

Joao Moutinho’s contract talks with Wolves have stalled over the length of the deal offered to the Portugal midfielder. Moutinho has a one-year deal on the table from the Molineux club and has been keen to explore his options before putting pen to paper. The 35-year-old would ideally like a contract of at least two years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Newcastle made approach for Manchester United midfielder

According to reports, Newcastle United made contact over a potential transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay earlier in the summer. The 25-year-old youth academy graduate made his senior debut in May 2017 and has since made 170 appearances for the Red Devils. While the youth academy graduate mainly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The £390MILLION domino effect: De Jong's £70m Man United move frees Barcelona up for Lewandowski... while Lukaku's exit allows Chelsea to revamp up front with Sterling AND Raphinha this week

It is often amazing how when one player moves there is suddenly a flurry of activity as a direct result. The domino effect. There are plenty of teams in the Premier League, and scattered across Europe, that will play key roles in setting the dominoes to fall, few as important as Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The family bankrolling Peter Kenyon-led consortium to buy Everton 'hope to reach an agreement by July 21' as they 'aim to complete £500m takeover before the Toffees' pre-season friendly with Minnesota United' in Minneapolis

The Kaminski family, who are bankrolling a takeover bid for Everton, reportedly want to reach an agreement to buy the Premier League club by July 21. The Telegraph are reporting that the three-week deadline is because Maciek Kaminski is hoping to introduce himself to boss Frank Lampard as the club's prospective new owner when Everton face MLS side Minnesota United in his hometown of Minneapolis next month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

446K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy