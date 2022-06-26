ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Juventus 'enter talks to sign Neymar from PSG, but discussions hit a snag over the Brazilian's lucrative salary demands'... as the 30-year-old's club future remains unclear

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Neymar has reportedly been offered to Serie A giants Juventus as PSG look to offload the Brazilian winger.

The 30-year-old arrived in the French capital for a world record fee five years ago, but has failed to win the Champions League at the club during this period.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi recently spoke about trying to change the environment in the PSG dressing room after the side's collapse in the last 16 of the Champions League against eventual winners Real Madrid last season, and the club now seem to be ready to bid farewell to one of their star players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGaH2_0gMp14bv00
Neymar could be set to leave PSG this summer after spending five years at the French club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrB0u_0gMp14bv00
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has spoken about making changes at PSG this summer

Neymar's representatives have already met with Juventus to discuss the possibility of him moving to the Serie A outfit, according to AS.

However, it has been reported that the Old Lady would not be able to afford the salary that Neymar is on at PSG, indicating that he may need to lower his wage demands if he wants to move to Turin.

His current contract at the Ligue 1 champions is due to run until 2025, and it is understood that it would cost PSG more than €150m (£129m) to end his deal early.

PSG have already made some big decisions in recent months, offering Kylian Mbappe a lucrative new deal to convince him to stay, while they have also kept faith in Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite their underwhelming debut campaigns in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7GGQ_0gMp14bv00
PSH have managed to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe, but Neymar could be shown the door

The French club are also on the brink of replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Christophe Galtier in the dugout.

They now appear to have run out of patience with Neymar, who has scored 100 goals in 144 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Juventus are expected to confirm the signing of Paul Pogba once his contract expires at Manchester United, and bringing in Neymar would represent another high-profile transfer as Massimiliano Allegri's team look to return to the top of Italian football.

Juventus have only finished fourth in Serie A in the last two seasons, and ended up 16 points adrift of champions AC Milan in 2021-22.

