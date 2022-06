PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Congressman Matt Salmon announced Tuesday, June 28, he is ending his gubernatorial campaign. ”I am so proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish together over the past year. I’ve been blessed with the best staff members, volunteers, and activists in Arizona, and I will forever be grateful for the tireless work and heart-felt passion that they gave to this campaign. Our ideas changed this race for the better – there is no doubt about that.

