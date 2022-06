It’s called the Lone Star state for a reason. Not for the first time in its history, some in Texas want to secede from the United States and form an independent nation.Texas Republicans, at a state party convention this weekend, called for a referendum to determine whether the state “should reassert its status as an independent nation”.“The federal government has impaired our right of local self-government. Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas should be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified,” said a policy platform approved by delegates at the state party convention.Calls for secession...

