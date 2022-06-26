ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

OCPD’s Cover The Cruiser event returns in support of Special Olympics Maryland

By Javari Burnett
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department’s annual Cover The Cruiser event returned to the boardwalk this weekend in an effort to support Special Olympics Maryland. The event allows visitors to purchase a T-shirt or simply donate to...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

 

WBOC

Somerset County Kayla Willing Was Crowned Miss Maryland 2022

Somerset County's very own Kayla Willing was crowned Miss Maryland 2022 on Saturday night. She blew the panelist away and came home with several awards. "I got not one but two preliminary awards in the evening gown and talent and I was crowned your Miss Maryland 2022. So it was crazy how that happened but God's timing is definitely in the work".
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Cape grad focused on giving back

Krystle Gardner-Blackwell likes fighting for the underdog. In 2018, after a young Seaford girl was killed during a hit-and-run crash while getting her mail, Gardner-Blackwell was at the forefront of local rallies seeking justice for Germani Truitt-Handy. Fast forward to 2022, the Lewes native has been working hard to get...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Riverfest is City's Newest Summer Event

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury has announced its newest signature summer event: Salisbury Riverfest. This free festival will celebrate the Wicomico River that shapes the city and runs through the heart of downtown with activities and entertainment for the whole family. Salisbury Riverfest will feature a Wacky Wiver Wace...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Inaugural Pride Parade held in Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Pride Festival was held in Downtown Salisbury on Saturday. 47 ABC’s Hannah Cechini was out there with the 47 ABC Live Truck helping to celebrate the festival. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
Ocean City, MD
Sports
The Dispatch

OC Details Fireworks, Live Music Plans For Holiday Weekend

OCEAN CITY — While there won’t be fireworks shows in Ocean City on the Fourth of July on Monday, the resort is promising a series of bookend events to help ensure the holiday weekend is a success. Last week, resort officials announced the vendor for the annual Fourth...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Get ready to tie up those sneakers and “Step Into Summer”

WICOMICO CO., Md. – If you’re looking for some fun tomorrow Walk Wicomico and the Wicomico County Health Department is making that happen. The organizations are hosting Step Into Summer which is a 1-mile walk tomorrow at the Fruitland Recreational Park at 12 pm. Officials tell 47 ABC that walking has many benefits, including reducing health concerns like type 2 diabetes, stroke, and heart disease, and helps to support mental health by lifting your mood and reducing anxiety. Tammy Griffin with the Wicomico County Health Department says walking is better with friends so be sure to lace up those sneakers.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

“It’s important that the environment is conducive:” New Sussex County Family Courthouse will meet area needs

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The outdated Sussex County Family Courthouse on the Georgetown circle is being replaced with a new facility, at the corner of Race and Market Streets. “Our staff are operating essentially in a building that’s a third of its needed size, we are currently operating around 35,000 square feet in the Georgetown family court and this new building will be 105,000 square feet,” Delaware Family Court Chief Judge Michael Newell said.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

First-ever Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival leaves bold, colorful mark downtown

SALISBURY, Md.- A bright and bold statement was made Saturday afternoon, as the first-ever Salisbury Pride Festival left its mark downtown. “It is so relieving and anxious at the same time to be able to create such a wonderful event for downtown Salisbury that has the possibility of being bigger and larger each year it happens,” Salisbury P-FLAG Executive Director Mark DeLancey said.
SALISBURY, MD
#Special Olympics#Cruiser#Ocpd
WMDT.com

Harry K. Foundation receives donation

MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Chamber of Commerce presented the Harry K. Foundation with a $6,000 check. The Harry K. Foundation helps combat food insecurity in the community and is working to defeat childhood hunger throughout Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Brightside: Caring Hearts, Helping Hands

KENT COUNTY, Del. – An organization based out of Kent County, Delaware is going to great lengths to help working-class families. If you have a family, live in Kent County, and have a job then you just might be able to get some much-needed support. “I don’t think there...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Church Helps Community Pay for Gas

SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
SALISBURY, MD
