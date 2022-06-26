ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We found out we were married to the same woman – clear warning signs made me suspicious right after our wedding

TWO duped husbands have revealed how they became best mates after discovering they were married to the same woman.

Christopher Thomas and Peter Sherratt were horrified to discover Karen Sherratt was a secret bigamist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nf5Em_0gMoyzOY00
Karen wed Peter in 2006 but the pair split shortly after Credit: WNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085ZEd_0gMoyzOY00
She then wed serviceman Christopher despite never receiving a divorce Credit: WNS

The mum was banged up for four months at Cardiff Crown Court in 2014 after her lies were uncovered, Wales Online reports.

Christopher and Peter were blocked from speaking to each other while the case was ongoing but met up for a pint after and became pals.

The former said: "It might seem odd to some people that we get on so well. But we have an ex-wife in common, we have had a shared experience too, it was pretty clear we had this bonding experience and we were going to become mates for a long time.

"She had us both under her spell and our close friendship is a result of that really.”

Karen wed Peter in 2006 after a whirlwind romance following her divorce from her first husband.

Paranoia began to grow over a joint bank account they shared that Karen often left in an overdraft.

Eventually, Peter left Karen at their marital home in Swansea but the pair never formally divorced.

He said: "She would tell me lots of little lies about where she was and what she’d been doing.

"Our shared accounts were always empty and I was really struggling ­financially to keep us afloat.

"When I asked her about our money problems she’d be evasive and cold. She was always hiding things from me.”

In 2012, Karen met former serviceman Christopher on a dating website and just seven months later, the couple married at a Holiday Inn.

Christopher said his new wife gave out the impression she had "lots of secrets" but, blinded by love, he put his fears to the back of his mind.

Her deceit was discovered in 2013 though when Christopher stumbled across a divorce petition from her marriage to Peter.

The heartbroken husband placed it on the kitchen table for Karen to find and left the family home in Swansea.

He said: "All the niggles and suspicions I’d had all came to a head the minute I found that document.

“In that moment I knew our entire ­relationship had been a lie and who knows how else she had fooled me.”

The jilted husband called Peter and the police to report Karen as a bigamist after discovering she had uploaded her photo to a dating site just days later.

His marriage became null and void when the bombshell was revealed.

Sentencing Karen, Mr Recorder IWL Jones branded her "deceitful and dishonest".

He added: "Bigamy is clearly a serious offence that strikes at the heart of the marriage system.

"You cried during the course of this hearing, but I am by no means at all convinced that you are remorseful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shc06_0gMoyzOY00
Christopher and Peter have now become pals Credit: WNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGykB_0gMoyzOY00
Karen was jailed for four months for bigamy Credit: WNS

