Man injured in shooting near 2nd and Judson Streets in Albany

Albany police are hoping the public can help them identify an attempted robbery suspect. They say around 9:45 pm. Saturday, a black male, armed with a handgun and wearing a black face covering and a gray hoodie with the Adidas logo attempted to rob a Sunoco in the 700-block of Broadway. The suspect left without any money, but investigators think he may be responsible for several commercial armed robberies that have occurred around Albany recently.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO