Man injured in shooting near 2nd and Judson Streets in Albany

Albany police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. Officials were called to Second and Judson streets at about 6:00 pm., after reports of shots fired. Soon after, a man with a gunshot wound to the hip walked into Albany Medical Center. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Shimair Perrin, 29, is expected to spend the next 20 years in state prison following Monday's plea. Back on July 23, 2021, Perrin shot and killed Lamon Lanier in the area of Willet Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany. He is scheduled...
The suspect accused of gunning down a Capital District man in the summer of 2021 has confessed to the crime. Albany resident Shimair Perrin, age 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Monday, June 27, in the fatal shooting of Lamon Lanier. Lanier, age 34, was shot July 23, 2021 near...
ALBANY -- Police in Albany on Monday morning confirmed the arrest of a female arson suspect who may have set the fires that triggered evacuations Sunday afternoon, authorities said. According to a Facebook post Monday, a report of a fire at the corner of Washington Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at...
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Tragedy at Saratoga Lake Tuesday evening after a body was recovered from the water. First responders and rescue crews were called to the Route 9 boat ramp around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a drowning. Multiple agencies– local, county, and state responded...
Albany police are hoping the public can help them identify an attempted robbery suspect. They say around 9:45 pm. Saturday, a black male, armed with a handgun and wearing a black face covering and a gray hoodie with the Adidas logo attempted to rob a Sunoco in the 700-block of Broadway. The suspect left without any money, but investigators think he may be responsible for several commercial armed robberies that have occurred around Albany recently.
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County on June 18. Out of the 18 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
An Albany man is charged in connection with a 2021 bomb threat at the Chatham Public Library. Siddharth Dubey, 32, is now charged with false reporting and making a terroristic threat. The library was evacuated, along with a nearby middle school and bus garage. Dubey is due back in court...
A Clifton Park woman is accused of leaving her child alone in a locked vehicle. Fatoma Ahmad, 30, is accused of endangering the welfare of a child. Police say they got reports of an unattended child left alone inside a car in the Hannaford parking lot. The child was evaluated...
A garage fire in Gloversville was brought under control on Tuesday morning before it spread to a nearby home. The fire department answered the call for a garage fire just after midnight. Johnstown Fire Department crews also responded to the scene at 295 South Main Street. They say the garage...
TOWN OF CATSKILL – State Police patrolling in the Town of Catskill at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 initiated a traffic stop for a car with vehicle and traffic violations. Investigation led to the arrests of all three people in the vehicle. The driver, Jessica Collazo, 32,...
The trial for the man accused of killing 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in 2020 continued with more witness testimony Monday. 22-year-old Jahquay Brown of Cohoes was indicted on a second degree murder charge in the case.
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old Newburgh man following a traffic stop in the Kingston Plaza in the City of Kingston. Jermaine Williams, who was pulled over at around 8 a.m. on June 21, was found in possession of a metal knuckle knife, an illegal loaded semi-automatic handgun and a forged license plate on the vehicle.
Yes, two more vehicles - and almost a third - fell victim to the infamous Glenville Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge, which carries trains over Glenridge Road, has been struck by numerous large trucks and tractor trailers over the years. CBS 6 reported from the scene on Tuesday, where two...
