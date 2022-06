When it comes to historic, charming and classic small town Main Streets, Upstate New York has an embarrassment of riches to share with visitors to our region. A while back we published a gallery of a dozen of the best "main streets" in our region. The story was the most popular we have ever published over the years. In fact, more than a million people viewed that story! With an eye to that, here are another ten to add to your road trip bucket list.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO