ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Some Portland-area officials, residents not exactly thrilled that LIV Golf is coming to their area

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgyaU_0gMotGiu00
Photo: J.D. Cuban/Allsport

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is holding its second event this week but there are several people in the Portland, Oregon, area who aren’t exactly welcoming Greg Norman’s breakaway tour with open arms.

According to a story by the Associated Press, the North Plains, Oregon, mayor, as well as officials from surrounding cities, have written Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club’s owner, Escalante Golf, expressing some concerns. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is also speaking out against the tournament.

“We oppose this event because it is being sponsored by a repressive government whose human rights abuses are documented. We refuse to support these abuses by complicitly allowing the Saudi-backed organization to play in our backyard,” said a letter signed by North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan and 10 other mayors from nearby cities.

Wyden accuses the Saudi government of “sportswashing”.

“It’s just a page out of the autocrats’ playbook covering up injustices by misusing athletics in hopes of normalizing their abuses,” he said.

John Canzano, a longtime Oregon-based sports journalist, wrote two weeks ago that about 20 members quit the club. The head pro also resigned, although it’s unclear if it’s due to the pending LIV Golf event.

“A lot of members are like stuck between a rock and a hard place right now where politically they don’t agree with it at all,” Pumpkin Ridge member Kevin Palmer told the AP. “But I also joined last year and put down like $12,000, and if I leave I don’t get any of that money back.”

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit has its detractors for several reasons, key among them Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses, including the murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In Oregon, however, there also is anger over the hit-and-run death of 15-year-old Fallon Smart in 2016. The AP story states:

Saudi student Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah was facing a trial on first-degree murder charges when he removed a tracking device and vanished. U.S. authorities believe the Saudi government helped arrange for a fake passport and provided a private jet for travel back to Saudi Arabia. The case was featured on “60 Minutes.”

“It’s wrong to be silent when Saudi Arabia tries to cleanse blood-stained hands, in the fight for Oregonians to get justice — Fallon Smart was killed very close to our house in Southeast Portland, and the person charged with the crime, a hit-and-run death, was, based on all the evidence, whisked out of the country by the Saudis before he stood for trial,” Wyden said in an interview with the Associated Press.

The city of Portland is known as a hot spot for activism and protests and residents are expecting more this week but fans who buy tickets will be prohibited from displaying any political signs.

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are the headliners of the circuit but the Portland event will mark the LIV Golf debuts of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer, who all defected from the PGA Tour after the first event in London.

There will be 48 players in the field competing for $20 million in prize money. There is also a team aspect which can earns players even more money. Charl Schwartzel pocketed $4,750,000 for winning the London event.

PGA Tour players who competed for LIV Golf have been suspended by the PGA Tour. Some of them voluntarily gave up their PGA Tour membership.

The LIV Golf Portland event, which will feature three rounds, 54 holes and no cut, is June 30-July 2. The PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, played in Illinois, is June 30-July 3.

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, about 18 miles north of Portland, was the site of Tiger Woods’ third straight U.S. Amateur victory in 1996. Hilary Lunke won the 2003 U.S. Women’s Open at Pumpkin Ridge.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Front Office Sports

Portland Locals Wary of LIV Golf's U.S. Debut

LIV Golf makes its U.S. debut this week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon, and locals aren’t happy. Officials from surrounding cities and North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan wrote to the club’s owner, Escalante Golf, about their concerns with hosting the Saudi-backed league — a country that has been accused of a variety of human rights abuses.
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Portland Tribune

Betsy Johnson calls Portland 'city of roaches' in interview

The independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign expands on the quip in light of a New York Times story.{img:338505}A candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state's most populous city: "the city of roaches." Gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times journalist, referring to Portland's battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared in a June 28 newsletter that explored Oregon's political landscape as a barometer of potential Democratic losses nationwide. The newsletter included an interview with Johnson. "You can see the deterioration of the beautiful City...
PORTLAND, OR
InsideHook

How a Small Oregon City Reacted to the LIV Golf Tour

Drive half an hour northwest from Portland, Oregon and you’ll find yourself in North Plains — a small city, home to a few thousand residents. This month, however, it’s going to be on the map for another reason. It’s where Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is located; that, in turn, is a forthcoming stop on the controversial LIV Golf tour.
PORTLAND, OR
travelonlinetips.com

Portland Outdoor Dining Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Evaluations

It could come as a shock to you (due to the rain), however most of the eating places in Portland, Oregon supply outside eating. Why? Because when it’s sunny outdoors the entire metropolis will get this unimaginable vibe and everybody needs to be open air absorbing the sunshine. So, with that in thoughts we scoured the town and located the ten finest eating places with outside patios. Each patio on the checklist is exclusive in its personal approach. For instance Prost is the closest factor Portland has to a beer backyard with German beers on faucet and a pleasant outside patio surrounded by meals carts. There there’s Tamale Boy’s everlasting location with a big patio with corn gap and sometimes options stay music. Plus Portland has some swanky rooftop patios as effectively, just like the rooftop patio at Ned Ludd. Over at Departures you’ll be able to dine on Asian Fusion and sip a signature cocktail whereas overlooking Portland from their outside patio. Even higher are the restaurant patios overlooking the water.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plains, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Futurity

Passive cooling really does ease scary indoor heat

Passive cooling strategies can reduce the load on air conditioning by as much as 80%, report researchers. In simulations using weather data from a 2021 severe heat wave, a combination of shading and natural ventilation kept apartment temperatures out of the danger zone during the entirety of the three-day event, even without air conditioning.
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon, Washington heat advisory through Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scorcher has arrived Sunday, bringing the hottest temperatures in the Portland metro since the record-shattering heatwave of 2021. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Oregon and Washington through Monday. Sunday is 40 degrees hotter in Portland than exactly one week ago, when...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
John Canzano
Person
Greg Norman
Golf.com

How to watch the LIV Golf tournament in Portland this week

The second tournament of the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series gets underway this week with its first stateside event at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Ore. Here’s what you need to know to watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland. Previewing the LIV Golf Portland event. On Thursday, June 30, three...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Businesses vandalized by group during march in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Several businesses and a patrol vehicle were damaged Sunday night during a march in southeast Portland. Just after 8 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a group of people marching near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Hawthorne Street. Police said the march was a splinter group of a larger, peaceful demonstration which happened within Laurelhurst Park.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Wages will increase to $14.75 for much of the Portland area, $13.50 for outlying areas.Starting July 1, Oregon workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, with different minimums for workers depending on location. The state is divided into three zones: The highest minimum wage occurs in the Portland area's Urban Growth Boundary which stretches through Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties. The move placed Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. This Friday, workers in much of Multnomah, Washington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#John Deere Classic#The Associated Press#Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club#Saudi
kinyradio.com

Former Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan passes away in Oregon

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska has lost a giant. Former Alaska State Senator and KINY radio host Dennis Egan has passed away. According to his family, Egan passed away this morning at an assisted living home in Salem, Oregon. Egan's daughter, Leslie, and her family, live in Oregon. Egan's family...
JUNEAU, AK
Travel Maven

The Best Airport in the Country is Located in Portland

Summer travel has become increasingly difficult this year. From delays to canceled flights, many passengers have been left stranded in airports for hours and even entire days. This disorganization can be attributed to a variety of different factors including summer thunderstorms, an uptick in travelers since the pandemic, and a shortage of airline workers.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Abortion rights protest in Portland turns destructive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An abortion rights protest in Portland, Oregon, turned destructive over the weekend, with some people breaking windows on businesses and vehicles and scrawling graffiti. Portland Police say no one was immediately arrested because they did not have the resources to intervene. The event began with...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
worldnationnews.com

Orioles reset: Adele Rutsman’s grandfather – and 1,000 others – look forward to their ‘homecoming’ in Seattle

At the end of Adley Rutschman’s high school football career, Ed Rutschman knew that his wife of more than 60 years could not make her way to the lower bowl at Sherwood High School in Sherwood, Oregon, to play her grandson. But from the parking lot on a hill in front of the stadium, the two could sit in their car and catch most of the action.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton,...
BEAVERTON, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy