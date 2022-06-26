ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Texas star Pierceson Coody earns first Korn Ferry Tour win in just his third start

By Adam Woodard
 2 days ago
Photo: Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Three starts into his professional career and Pierceson Coody is already a winner.

Just a month after helping lead Texas to the team title at the NCAA Championship, Coody ran away to win the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open at 20 under, five shots clear of runner-up Jacob Bergeron. The former Longhorn shot a 5-under 66 in the final round at Falmouth Country Club for his fourth round in the 60s of the week (69-62-67).

Nelson Ledesma, Will Gordon, Fabian Gomez and amateur Cole Anderson finished T-3 at 14 under. Zach Sucher shot the low round of the day, a 7-under 64, to climb into seventh at 12 under.

Coody finished in the top five of the final 2022 PGA Tour University standings to receive Korn Ferry Tour membership for the rest of this season, starting with the BMW Charity Pro-Am earlier this month. The Plano, Texas, native missed the cut at the BMW, then finished T-4 last week at the 2022 Wichita Open.

