New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will have to pay at least £115m if he wants to sign Lisandro Martinez and Antony from former club Ajax, according to a report. United have repeatedly been linked with two of the stars of Ten Hag's Eredivisie-winning teams of the last two seasons and face competition from Arsenal, who have already made a second offer of £34m to Ajax for Argentina defender Martinez.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO