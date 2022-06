At this point, it might be easier to tell you what great local bands Kevin DeMars hasn’t been in. The Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist’s past and present body of work as a guitarist and drummer includes output in bands like Soup Moat, Kate Moths, Stock Options, Foreign Lawns, Mother Orchis, Lamb’s Legs, Pink Trilliums, Lisa Frank, and Disguised As Birds. He’s even contributed drum parts to some Guerrilla Ghost and Tron Jovi songs. Beyond that bevy of bands he’s been part of in recent years, DeMars also has a lesser-known solo vehicle called Vectors Of Resonant Precients.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO