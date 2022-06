“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Miss Wanda has been a hot topic on social media the last few days. Melody Holt was in the middle of an Instagram Live session when an altercation took place. And fans believe that it was Martell Holt and Marsau Scott who got into the altercation. Melody even begged Martell not to fight. However, cameras caught everything. So whatever did happen that day will most likely be shown on the show in future episodes. In the meantime, Melody did tell her followers that no one put their hands on her. So rumors that suggested Miss Wanda and LaTisha Scott ran up on her are not true.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO