In patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50 kg/m2, it is difficult to select an appropriate procedure that can lead to optimum results. This study aims to evaluate mid-term weight loss outcomes in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50 kg/m2 following one anastomosis gastric bypass (OAGB) as a one-stage procedure. A prospective study was conducted on patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50 kg/m2, aged 18 years and above who had undergone primary OAGB from January 2016 to February 2019 with at least two years follow-ups. A total of 197 patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50 kg/m2 had underwent OAGB. The mean age was 38 years and the mean pre-operative BMI was 53.7 kg/m2. Mean EWL% were 63.7%, 67.8% and 66.2% at one, two and five years after OAGB respectively. The highest level of EWL% was 68.4%, which was achieved in the 18th month following OAGB. OAGB can be performed safely in patients with BMI"‰â‰¥"‰50 kg/m2 as a one-stage procedure with acceptable weight loss outcomes and remission of obesity associated medical problems.

