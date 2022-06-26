ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown, Allen boost A's in 5-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday.

Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.

Kansas City responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, including Carlos Santana's two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI bloop single by Edward Olivares.

Allen then hit his two-RBI single in the seventh, and Cristian Pache added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single.

Oakland starter James Kaprielian gave up three runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings of work with two strikeouts and four walks. He was chased after giving up a leadoff triple to Nicky Lopez and two walks. Sam Moll allowed all runners to score in the fifth inning.

Oakland relievers Moll, Domingo Acevedo (1-1) and Zach Jackson held the Royals scoreless, and Lou Trivino recorded his fourth save of the year.

Brady Singer (3-3) gave up five runs on seven hits in a career-high 8 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk. All runs came with two outs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City placed RHP Josh Staumont (neck strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled Matt Peacock.

Athletics: Jonah Bride exited the game after colliding with Chad Pinder on Olivares' hit in the sixth.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Triple-A Las Vegas and LHP Jared Koenig was optioned back to Las Vegas.

Royals: RHP Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and LHP Foster Griffin was optioned to Omaha.

UP NEXT

Kansas City continues a 12-game stretch against AL West opponents, taking on the Texas Rangers. Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41 ERA) will get the start for the Royals. Oakland's Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.97 ERA) will take the mound to open a three-game series against the American League-leading Yankees as part of a 10-game road trip.

