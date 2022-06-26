ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Post-Draft Signees React to Joining Sixers

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022 NBA Draft with just one pick to their name. After the Brooklyn Nets deferred the 2022 first-rounder to 2023 after the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster, the Sixers managed to get their pick back.

However, the Sixers decided to deal it away. In the weeks leading up to the draft, the Sixers were rumored to be shopping around the selection along with several veterans. When they went on the clock this past Thursday night, the 76ers dealt away the 23rd pick and the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green in exchange for Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton.

The 76ers never traded their way back into the draft. Therefore, two rounds came and went with the Sixers not taking on an incoming rookie via the draft. As always, the Sixers picked up a few players post-draft by signing some prospects.

Former St. John’s standout Julian Champagnie was one of the multiple incoming rookies to land a deal with the Sixers after the draft. According to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice , Champagnie will land himself a two-way deal with the Sixers.

Champagnie wrapped up his junior season at St. John’s by starting in all 31 games he appeared in. He averaged 34 minutes on the court and put up 19 points per game while draining 41 percent of his shots and hitting on 33 percent of his threes.

In addition to Champagnie, the Sixers also plan to bring on former G League Ignite player Michael Foster Jr. Unlike Champagnie, Foster Jr. will join the Sixers through a free agent deal rather than a two-way contract.

Coming out of high school, Foster had tons of attention on him as he was dubbed a five-star prospect by ESPN. Although he originally planned to attend college to continue his hoops career, Foster joined the G League Ignite team instead.

In 13 games, Foster averaged just under 30 minutes on the court. During that time, the 19-year-old forward put up 14 points per game while hitting on 49 percent of his shots and 31 percent of his threes. Foster also averaged 8.8 rebounds per game and 2.2 blocks per game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

