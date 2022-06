(Undated) -- A new report says Nebraska is one of the most independent states in the country. WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 5th overall based on consumer finances, the government, job market, international trade, and personal vices. WalletHub says Nebraska has the 7th-lowest government dependency and the 2nd-lowest job market dependency. WalletHub says the most independent state is Utah and most dependent state is Kentucky. A full list of states is available here.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO