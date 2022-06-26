ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is the Kia Niro a Hybrid or EV?

By J.L. Seto
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kia Niro has been a highly anticipated compact SUV. However, what exactly is it? Is the Kia Niro a Hybrid or an EV? The post Is the Kia Niro a Hybrid or EV? appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Suv#Fuel Economy#Vehicles#The Kia Niro#Phev#The Niro Ev#I4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

These 4 Family Sedans Get Over 50 MPG

Finding a perfect balance of fuel economy and proper sizing for a family sedan can be difficult. To make shopping a bit easier, here are four sedans that get over 50 mpg! The post These 4 Family Sedans Get Over 50 MPG appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent

This remarkable plug-in hybrid vehicle is capable of going over 640 miles on a single tank of fuel thanks to its electric assistance and efficiency. The post Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 EV Loses Value Like No Other

If you're in the market for a preowned EV, you might want to get one that already depreciated. The BMW i3 loses its value faster than any other EV, and could be a bargain. The post 1 EV Loses Value Like No Other appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

117K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy