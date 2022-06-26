ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Yoan Moncada to be activated from IL on Tuesday

By Mark Polishuk
 2 days ago
Jun 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) prepares to field a ground ball hit from Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (not pictured) during the third inning at Comerica Park. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada should be activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, manager Tony La Russa told MLB.com’s Scott Merkin and other reporters.

Moncada’s placement was due to a right hamstring strain and retroactive to June 18. Tuesday would represent the minimum 10 days for the infielder.

Between this brief IL visit and the oblique injury that sidelined Moncada for the first month of the season, Moncada seems to have barely gotten out of the blocks in 2022, hitting only .179/.230/.292 in 113 plate appearances.

While the Sox are happy to remove a name from their increasingly crowded injured list, they’ll need Moncada to get back to his old form in order for Chicago to start making a move in the playoff race.

