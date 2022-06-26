ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani heckled, slapped on back while campaigning with son on Staten Island

By Thomas Tracy, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Rudy Giuliani was heckled and slapped on the back in a Staten Island grocery store Sunday while campaigning with his son ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial primaries, police sources said.

The former mayor — who has been traveling across the state to help promote his son to voters ahead of the GOP primary — accompanied Andrew Giuliani, 36, through the five boroughs Sunday, the sources said.

At a stop at a ShopRite location in the Charleston section of Staten Island, sources said a 39-year-old employee approached Giuliani from behind, slapped him on the back and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

Guiliani was not injured and the employee was taken into custody at the store, cops said.

#Gop#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
