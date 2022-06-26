William Saliba ‘holds positive Arsenal contract talks and set to stay next season despite Marseille transfer interest’

WILLIAM SALIBA has reportedly held "positive" contract talks at Arsenal as the club look to tie him down to a long-term deal.

The 21-year-old looks finally set to be a part of the Gunners squad three years after joining from Saint-Etienne for £27million.

William Saliba could finally make his Arsenal debut during the 2022-23 season Credit: Getty

Boss Mikel Arteta said last month the France international will be integrated into his team following his impressive loan at Marseille.

His stunning form helped the Stade Velodrome outfit finish second in the table, with his performances earning him the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award.

Marseille are keen to turn his temporary stay into a permanent switch amid claims the club are poised to submit a £26m bid.

But the North London giants will refuse to part ways with the youngster, with Saliba to challenge Ben White and Gabriel Magaelhaes for a starting spot.

SunSport revealed in May how Arsenal were to open talks to extend the defender's stay at the Emirates with his deal to expire in 2024.

And reporter Chris Wheatley has now revealed that the ex-Nice loanee could be closing in on a new contract.

He tweeted: "William Saliba contract talks going positively with Frenchman set to return for pre-season training shortly.

"The French defender will be at Arsenal for the 2022-23 season, as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta and people close to the player."

Saliba all-but ended speculation regarding his future earlier in June by vowing to show his "true face" at Arsenal.

He told Telefoot: "I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left.

"I will be back with Arsenal.

"I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club.

"But it doesn’t just depend on me. In any case, to leave like this, would be a shame."