New York City, NY

Lower East Side Links

By The Lo-Down
thelodownny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLower East Side news and notes from the past week:. –An overview of New York’s Primary, which takes place on Tuesday. [The New York Times]. –On the Lower East Side, the election to watch on Tuesday is the primary in the 65th Assembly District, where Grace Lee,...

www.thelodownny.com

Robb Report

The Pandemic Caused NYC’s Wealthy to Leave in Unprecedented Numbers

Click here to read the full article. “New York is back.” At least that’s what you’ll hear from some city officials and residents, who see people returning to local restaurants, hotels and apartments. But new data assessed by The New York Times tell a slightly different, and more worrisome, story. According to the report, IRS data show that NYC residents who moved to other states by the time they filed their 2019 taxes reported $21 billion in total income, far more than in any previous year. While some of those people may have moved back to the city since, the potential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Industry City, Brooklyn

Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn is known for its plethora of design stores and innovative dining locations, set within a predominantly minority community of Chinese and Hispanic residents. Visitors have the opportunity to shop at one of its more than fifty retail locations, including outlets for ABC Carpet & Home, Restoration Hardware and Design Within Reach, before taking time to relax in its courtyards which offer access to mini-golf, fire pits, and outdoor yoga classes. The facility also serves as a prime location to view thought-provoking public art installations, listen to live Latin music, and participate in workshops.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Top NY Doctor: New COVID Wave Is Starting, With the ‘Worst Version' of Omicron

A new COVID wave appears to be starting in New York City, fueled by the strongest subvariant of the omicron strain of coronavirus to date, one of the city's top epidemiologists said Tuesday. The BA.5 subvariant, first seen in South Africa and then Portugal, is considered by some experts to...
Literary Hub

What Institutional Neglect Did to a New York City Resort Community

One springtime afternoon, my partner Scott and I drive to Beach 20th Street and Plainview Avenue, at the foot of the Rockaway Peninsula in Far Rockaway, Queens. We go exploring the Edgemere section of the Rockaways, running from present-day Beach 32nd Street to Beach 56th Street. The Edgemere Hotel, built in 1895, gave the area its name and could welcome 400 guests at a time. At its height, this land boasted over 60 hotels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dealerscope

Joe Friedman, Legendary New York City Retailer, Dies at 76

Joe Friedman, co-founder of long-time New York City music retailer, J&R Music World, has passed away at 76 years old. He co-founded J&R in 1971 with his wife, Rachelle. “J&R was just that: Joe and Rachelle. Although we were married for 50 years, we used to joke that it was actually 100 because we worked together, too,” Rachelle reflected. “It was a beautiful partnership and marriage because Joe was a brilliant, charismatic, funny, kind, generous, and visionary man. I miss him every day. The outpouring of love and respect—not to mention funny stories—I have received from former J&R employees is a true testament to how much he meant to all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Approves Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Carnival Magic fight while at sea investigated by NYPD

NEW YORK - A fight aboard a cruise ship while at sea was under investigation by the NYPD after the ship returned to Manhattan early Tuesday. The Carnival Magic arrived as scheduled at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side where it was met by New York City police. According to a Carnival spokesperson, a fight broke out at a nightclub aboard the ship Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

12 spots to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

To most Americans, the Fourth of July means good food, drinks, time spent with family and friends, but most importantly, fireworks. Luckily for New Yorkers, the city has plenty of opportunities to see fireworks with Macy’s annual 4th of July Fireworks show and Jersey City’s own grand fireworks display. For those seeking an unforgettable Independence Day experience, here is a selection of the best ticketed events to enjoy this year’s July 4th fireworks celebration, from waterfront bars lining the East River’s piers to the city’s highest observation decks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

12 Best Hudson Valley and Catskills Hotels and Cabins

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While tourists might flock to New York City year round, there are tens of thousands of miles of New York to be explored...
HUDSON, NY
Time Out New York

See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY

