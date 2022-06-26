A spike in rescue calls in Custer County brings a reminder to be prepared before you hike

SPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by William Lee, 84, of Spearfish, and a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Spearfish. A juvenile male passenger of the PT Cruiser received an injury to his hand. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. Sunshine Towing responded to the scene and had to remove both vehicles. The Spearfish Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. The juvenile male driver of the PT Cruiser was cited for careless driving. It was determined that speed was a factor in this event.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO