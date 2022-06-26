New ‘Test to Treat’ program offers COVID-19 anti-viral prescriptions at testing sites

A Landers man was arrested Sunday, accused of attempted murder and false imprisonment. Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dusty Mile Road in Landers on a request from County Fire for a 28 year old woman who had fallen and was not waking up. Deputies discovered a female who had severe trauma and bruising to her head and body. The victim disclosed she had been beaten by her husband Mark Corbin, 29, with a golf club after she told him she was leaving him. Investigation revealed Corbin struck the victim several times on her arms and body before striking her on the head several more times and preventing her from leaving the residence. The victim sustained several severe injuries to her head and body. She also said Corbin had been abusing her for about one week prior due to the victim ignoring him and not doing what he asked of her. Due to the significance of the injuries to the victim’s head, she suffered a medical emergency by losing consciousness for about five minutes and was unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mark Corbin was subsequently arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for investigation of Attempted Murder and False Imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy Zavala of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

LANDERS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO