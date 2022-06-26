ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

New ‘Test to Treat’ program offers COVID-19 anti-viral prescriptions at testing sites

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew COVID-19 positive cases were increasing recently in the local area, indicating that the coronavirus remains a health threat for residents. San Bernardino County continues to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing and PCR testing resources at sbcovid19.com/testing, although the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana is no longer...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

KABC

New Data Shows Cheapest California Areas To Buy Home

(Undated) — As home prices have gone up, new research is showing some California areas with cheaper price tags. Redfin shared its data with KTLA, and revealed properties in the 93562 area code, are going for 31 dollars per square foot. More specifically, that’s located in Trona and Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. That’s a huge price difference compared to homes in San Francisco, were properties have been listed for over one-thousand dollars per square foot. But that’s not the most expensive. That belongs to the 93920 zip code of Big Sur were a coastline property in that neighborhood is over 42-hundred dollars per square foot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Where To See Fireworks Displays Across The Inland Empire

It's that time of year! You know, the time when every neighborhood across the IE starts hearing fireworks at all times of the night leading up to the big 4th of July holiday. But if you want to see legit (and legal) fireworks displays here is a list to the ones near you!
zachnews.net

News Alert: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Matthew Johnsen for the crime of murder and attempted murder.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Matthew Johnsen for the crime of murder and attempted murder. According to the Barstow Police Department, at approximately 5:36 p.m. PT on Friday, June 24th,...
BARSTOW, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Highway 138 Jammed The Sunday Afternoon Commute

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male driver was airlifted after being injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 138. The crash happened at about 1:50pm Sunday June 26, 2022. About a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway. The crash was on the Hesperia side of Hwy 138.
PHELAN, CA
z1077fm.com

LANDERS MAN ARRESTED FOR INVESTIGATION OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT

A Landers man was arrested Sunday, accused of attempted murder and false imprisonment. Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dusty Mile Road in Landers on a request from County Fire for a 28 year old woman who had fallen and was not waking up. Deputies discovered a female who had severe trauma and bruising to her head and body. The victim disclosed she had been beaten by her husband Mark Corbin, 29, with a golf club after she told him she was leaving him. Investigation revealed Corbin struck the victim several times on her arms and body before striking her on the head several more times and preventing her from leaving the residence. The victim sustained several severe injuries to her head and body. She also said Corbin had been abusing her for about one week prior due to the victim ignoring him and not doing what he asked of her. Due to the significance of the injuries to the victim’s head, she suffered a medical emergency by losing consciousness for about five minutes and was unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mark Corbin was subsequently arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for investigation of Attempted Murder and False Imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy Zavala of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
LANDERS, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Experiences Not To Miss Near Joshua Tree National Park

The Joshua Tree National Park area can be enjoyed as a day trip as it’s 2.5 hours from San Diego and Los Angeles. However, most visitors opt to stay longer, for they soon discover a short visit is not enough. There are many lookout points, and we can guarantee you will take out your camera constantly because distinctive rock formations — such as Skull Rock, which has intrigued visitors for years — are abundant. However, there are so many other Joshua Tree area attractions visitors miss.
LOS ANGELES, CA

