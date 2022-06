When Corey Kaylor learned two years ago that his medical brokerage company was transferring him to New Jersey, his wife, Michelle, was delighted to be returning to the Northeast, where she grew up. But after years of moving around the country — most recently spending six years in Arizona — neither she nor anyone else in the family knew much about living in the New York metropolitan area.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO