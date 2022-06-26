Kevin Love Marries Kate Bock in Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding – E! Online

Jill Zarin is starring on "Real Housewives" again for the first time in over a decade. Gibson Johns interviews the original "Real Housewives of New York City" star ahead of Season 2 of Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which premieres today. They talk about all things "RHUGT," "RHONY," whether she considers this to be her "last hoorah" or if she expects to come back for "RHONY: Legacy" and who she thinks would make the best cast for that show. They also talk about Jill's recent run-in with Bethenny Frankel, hanging out with Vicki Gunvalson and Ramona Singer, working with her daughter, Ally, on building the Jill & Ally brand and much, much more.
