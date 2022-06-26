ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kevin Love Marries Kate Bock in Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding – E! Online

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA star Kevin Love married model Kate Bock in a glamorous wedding held at the New York City Public Library on June 25. “The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Adele Cozies Up To BF Rich Paul Alongside LeBron & Savannah James At Kevin Love’s Wedding

Adele, 34, and her boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, were a gorgeous couple at his client Kevin Love‘s wedding in New York City this past weekend. The “Hello” singer and the sports agent took a picture at the nuptials with LeBron James and his wife Savannah. All four of them dressed in black and looked fabulous in the photo. Adele and Savannah wore chic dresses, while their handsome men opted for black suits with bowties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Derek Hough Says His Wedding to Hayley Erbert Is 'Going to Be a Full-On Festival'

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are entertainers, so it's reasonable to expect their upcoming wedding will be nothing short of spectacular. "I'm not going to name names right now, but I've already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they've already committed," Hough, 37, told PEOPLE at the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "So it's going to be a full-on festival — I'm very excited about it."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Welcome to Plathville' Reveals Moriah and Nathan Live Together — Are They Dating?

Although we're well into Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, Moriah Plath still won't stop talking about her breakup. We get it — Max was her first boyfriend, and he did promise to spend forever with her, but we don't know how much more we can take of this storyline. Honestly, the show isn't handling the situation that well; rather than seeing Moriah forced to relive her heartbreak, fans want to see her moving forward and focusing on other aspects of her life, including her blossoming music career.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kate Bock
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Nba
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan Are Reportedly Getting Their Own Show

New show alert! We’ve already spoken ad nauseam about how terrible the last season of Real Housewives of New York was. Fans have dissected every aspect of what went wrong. Ultimately, the reunion was scrapped and Bravo announced that the RHONY would be split into two franchises. One, a RHONY reboot with a presumably new […] The post Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan Are Reportedly Getting Their Own Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Bethenny Frankel’s Relationships with Kyle and Kathy (UPDATED)

UPDATE (June 6, 8:00 A.M.): During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired on Sunday, June 5, Bethenny Frankel was presented with the Reality Royalty award. In Bethenny’s speech, The Real Housewives of New York City alum reflected on her career, shared sweet messages for her daughter, Bryn, and her fiancé, Paul Bernon, and shouted out some of those who traveled with her on her journey.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Original 'Real Housewives' star Jill Zarin: 'They should've brought me back'

Jill Zarin is starring on "Real Housewives" again for the first time in over a decade. Gibson Johns interviews the original "Real Housewives of New York City" star ahead of Season 2 of Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which premieres today. They talk about all things "RHUGT," "RHONY," whether she considers this to be her "last hoorah" or if she expects to come back for "RHONY: Legacy" and who she thinks would make the best cast for that show. They also talk about Jill's recent run-in with Bethenny Frankel, hanging out with Vicki Gunvalson and Ramona Singer, working with her daughter, Ally, on building the Jill & Ally brand and much, much more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy