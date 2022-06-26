ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

11-year-old shot and killed in Dallas, police believe it was ‘accidental’

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — An 11-year-old has died after a shooting in Dallas that’s believed to be “accidental,” police said. Dallas police said they responded...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Fort Worth

26-year-old woman was arrested after 5-year-old boy was found dead at a South Dallas home with signs of trauma, police

Dallas, Texas – Dallas Police Department arrested a 26-year-old woman after a 5-year-old boy was found dead at a home in South Dallas Tuesday morning. According to the local law enforcement, Tiffany Williams, 26, called 911 about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. When first responders arrived at the scene, the little boy was already dead and paramedics confirmed there were clear signs of trauma all over the boy’s body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for public's help identifying suspects in Dave & Buster's shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and/or persons of interest pictured below. A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas on June 22 turned fatal after Willie Najera, 28, was shot. Najera and another man were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting. Police ask that anyone with information contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com an to refer to case number 112686-2022.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Police investigating fatal shooting outside Dallas gas station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead outside a Dallas gas station Sunday night. At approximately 10:59 p.m. June 26, police were called to a shooting at the Tiger Mart located at 145 W. Ann Arbor Ave. The suspect is seen in the video...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating after 5-year-old found dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead on June 27. Police officers and Dallas-Fire Rescue found the boy at a home in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street. They said he had signs of trauma.Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for juvenile subject after 11-year-old shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a juvenile suspect after an 11-year-old was shot and killed in Dallas this afternoon.Just before 3:00 p.m. on June 26, 2022, Dallas police received a call from the 3500 block of Munger Avenue after an 11-year-old child was shot.Dallas Fire-Rescue units also responded to the scene, but the child was pronounced deceased.Detectives identified a juvenile suspect during their preliminary investigation and said they are still looking for the teen. They believe the shooting was accidental.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Suspected drunk driver kills 22-year-old man, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 22-year-old man died after a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning, Arlington police say.At approximately 9:49 a.m. June 26, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. According to witnesses, a 2007 BMW Model 328i was traveling eastbound along E. Arbrook Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when it ran a red light and struck a 2008 Ford Focus that was passing through the intersection. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Focus to roll on its side.The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Once cleared by medical staff, Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Security officer arrested after shooting at XTC Cabaret

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A security officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting at XTC Cabaret Saturday morning. Sterlin Hammett, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday evening.At about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at XTC Cabaret, where they found Shalonda Lofton, identified by police as Shalonda Anderson, with a gunshot wound. Police have also determined that another security officer, 26, was responsible for shooting the victim after she was hit by a vehicle at the XTC Cabaret on Saturday. Anderson's car hit the...
CBS DFW

Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email. 
fox4news.com

Man found guilty of Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull's murder

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County jury has convicted the man charged with the death of a Fort Worth police officer. It took jurors about half an hour to find Timothy Huff guilty of capital murder. Prosecutors argued Huff was part of a dangerous armed robbery gang that had...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy